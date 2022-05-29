Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And Everything We Know

With an absolutely jam-packed season four, the beginning of the end of Stranger Things has finally arrived. And there’s yet better news?

We’re only two-thirds of the way through (or one “volume” depending on who you ask) and now we’re flipping ourselves upside down as we impatiently anticipate the conclusion of the final two episodes.

Fortunately, compared to the excruciating three years it took for Stranger Things season four to surface again on our televisions, this time around it’s coming back in a fraction of the time.

However, we must be cautious about what we desire, since it comes with a hidden cost. Here’s everything you need to know about the new season.

What Is The Release Date For Stranger Things Season 4?

Stranger Things season four-volume two will be released on July 1, 2022 – just six weeks after the mid-season premiere.

It’s quite short, only two episodes in length, and it is also structured differently from the first half, which had ten episodes.

The last three episodes of Game of Thrones have all been huge, with the penultimate one clocking in at nearly 90 minutes and the finale two-and-a-half hours long.

Get cozy, make a mountain of eggos, and prepare to spend an afternoon with a show that would turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe into something it’s ashamed of.

Whatever occurs will pave the way for the yet-to-be-confirmed season five, which will be the final in the series as the Hawkins stories come to a close.

Who Will Star In The Next Season of “Stranger Things”?

All of the major players are committed to continuing their efforts to put a stop to Vecna and seal the Upside Down for good as it stands.

The series also stars Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will) and Sadie Sink (Max). The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazz.

Themes frequently emerge in the opening minutes of a new series: In this case, it’s the endless search for purpose and meaning. The castaways’ personalities will thankfully have some pals on hand in the form of Robin (Maya Hawke), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).

Meanwhile, the grown-ups—Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder)—have been reunited with Murray’s (Brett Gelman) assistance. Now they just need to return to the United States safely.

But, with all the nice guys, there are some bad ones, and they’re not much worse than Jamie Campbell Bower, also known as 001, or Vecna. The ultra-powerful supposed ward-guard is in fact quite bonded to Eleven, although he has much more hostile characteristics. He now feeds on those with past trauma and guilt, breaking their bones with each meal.

The only person to have evaded his grasp so far is Max (thanks to Kate Bush, of course), but we’re interested in seeing how it all plays out.

What Will happen In The Second Season Of Stranger Things Season 4?

In the last two episodes of the season, we’ll see how the team combines forces to take down Vecna, especially now that they know his true identity.

During the “Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” Vecna revealed himself to be 001, the first superpowered kid brought into the facility.

001 had been chipped and experimented on, with his blood being used to later breed a host of children with powers… including Eleven.

He is also, unfortunately, extremely narcissistic, and he believes his authority demonstrates that he is superior to other humans. He spared Eleven, who had grown close to him during his stay in the lab after wiping out all the patients and doctors at the ward.

Elle, on the other hand, refused to assist him in taking over humanity, overpowering him and sending him to the Upside Down before fleeing. So let’s be precise – Vecna has a lot of unfinished business with Elle.

Elsewhere, these hormone-addled teenagers aren’t embracing love while they have the fate of the world in their hands. Nancy is clearly second-guessing her choice of Jonathan over Steve, with Steve still longing for his former lover.

The challenges of long-distance relationships are complicated even when the people in them are older. Will’s growing perplexity and irritation regarding his own emotions exacerbate their difficulties?

The mid-season finale effectively set in motion plans to bring the entire gang back together to combat this year’s Big Bad. While the children are in love with Eleven, he’s been on a humanitarian mission to Russia. The gang is en route, having just returned from their expedition (minus Hopper and Murray, who are still at the airport).

But they are wanted individuals, particularly Eddie, who has become the target of a witch hunt by jocks who blame him for establishing The Hellfire Club as a satanic cult and, as a result, for the inexplicable deaths.

Last we saw of the goons trying to find him, they were still looking for him… will they be back if they move into another state?

Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer, Part 2: Is There Any New Footage Yet?

Unfortunately, there’s currently no footage of Stranger Things season four part two… or if we’ll ever see it.

It’s possible that the final six weeks will be left to our imaginations, as there is only six weeks between Part One and its two-episode second section.

We hope not, but in the meantime, keep coming back to see whether anything changes.

At the very least, there are now over 10 hours of new episodes to scrutinize until the next batch arrives in a few weeks. The first four seasons of Stranger Things are now available on Netflix. Season 4 volume two will be released on July 1, 2022.

Some Twitter Reactions On Stranger Things Season 4:

idk i have romantic feelings for robin buckley #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/WkGM0KxWoG — out of context stranger things (@jnkdaisy) May 29, 2022

eddie munson hive please rise pic.twitter.com/ZrjMWXSU6Q — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 29, 2022

a gentle reminder that it’s okay not to be okay ❤️ 📺: @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/S8dw4KJBpO — Golden (@netflixgolden) May 29, 2022

Won't spoil for anyone, will just say @Stranger_Things season 4 volume 1 was so, so, so worth the wait. So good. All writers hope to create a world and characters that feel so comforting and familiar and meaningful. Duffer Bros. have done something amazing with this show. — Stefanie Williams (@StefWilliams25) May 28, 2022

