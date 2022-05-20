Singer Ed Sheeran Announces His Second Daughter With Wife Cherry Seaborn

Congratulations are in order, as musician Ed Sheeran has a beautiful daughter! Cherry Seaborn has given birth to a baby girl, according to the Perfect hitmaker. The singer, who will release his second studio album in 2021, announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn with tiny white booties on a brown blanket photo.

The photo arrived with the following sentiment: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl?” The singer went on to say that they are both “over the moon” to be a family of four. Ed Sheeran has previously stated that he would be “be extremely grateful” if he were able to have more children!

On Twitter, both Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn confirmed the news!

The pair kept the white pregnancy a secret, despite the fact that it’s unclear when their second kid was born. The family also includes a one-year-old daughter named Lyra Antarctica. The firstborn, Lyra Antarctica, was born in September 2020. With a picture of baby socks in blue and white, Heeran made a similar announcement.

This is the level of commitment we love to see pic.twitter.com/KM5n8svvzr — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) May 19, 2022

“Ello!” the caption read. “Just a quick message from me as ‘I have some personal news to share with you… Last week, Cherry delivered our lovely and healthy daughter after childbirth with the aid of an amazing delivery team.’

The man then revealed her name as Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, adding that she was 31 years old. Sheeran and Seaborn, both 31, began dating in 2015 and got married in January 2019. Mike has dedicated some of his most famous songs, such as Perfect and Shape of You, to his beloved lady. Seaborn also appeared in the Put It All On Me music video.

Recently, six-year-old Daniel Keatinge attended an Ed Sheeran performance on Thursday, and the famed musician recognized him in a crowd of more than 40,000 people. Ed Sheeran did the cutest thing for him, as the popular singer engaged the entire audience in singing a special version of Happy Birthday to Connor!

