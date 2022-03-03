‘Simon Leviev’ The Tinder Swindler, is being sued by the Diamond family over impersonation? CR News

The family of an Israeli diamond magnate is now suing the man named in Netflix’s “Tinder Swindler” documentary, alleging he is a “Simon Leviev“.

Currently, Shimon Hayut is being sued for receiving several benefits through the name “Simon Leviev”. Simon Leviev who’s real name is Simon Hayut is the lead in Netflix’s original series “The Tinder Swindler”.

At present, he is facing several lawsuits from the real Leviev family. Shimon Hayut had pretended to be a part of the real Simon Leviev’s family. The Leviev family, especially the Israeli Russian diamond tycoon Lev Leviev has reported a lawsuit against Shimon Hayut for mocking them.

Not just that he was continuously receiving numerous benefits including hampers and material pieces of stuff by using Simon Leviev or his family’s name. The legal lawsuit that has been reported in Leviv declares that Shimon Hayut has been “cunningly using false words, claiming to be a member of the Leviev family”.

Also, he has used many sorts of benefits on his name, and now “his family has to pay the cost of all his past benefits”. The legal lawsuit claims that Shimon Hayut has “defrauded, cheated, conned, falsified, and has hurt women, men, and businesses all over the world.” Shimon Hayut has been charged for emotionally, manipulating, torturing, and cunningly playing for funds on the dating application Tinder.

He even managed to get hold of large amounts of money from the application itself. The attorney for the Leviev family has knowingly threatened Shimon Hayut. “It’s only the beginning of our legal action against Hayut,” He adds. More legal reports are yet to come”. On the other hand, the representative of Hayut has completely denied the allegations.

But Simon Leieve believes that Hayut’s family has done this illegal stuff only to popularize the show and make it a superhit series. Officially Shimon Leivev had changed his name back in 2015. Shimon Hayut has firmly decided to put this fact in front of the court to get justice overall. It is believed that Shimon Hayut has approximately stolen $10 million from various victims under the name of real Simon Leviev.

Netflix has already aired the series but presently Simon Hayut has been restricted from Tinder, Hinge, and many other dating apps. But according to a few authentic reports, Simon Hayut has recently created his account in Cameo where he is openly charging $300 for personalized video messages.