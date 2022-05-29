Sidhu Moose Wala, A Punjabi Musician, Shot Dead Day After The Government Withdrew His Protection.

Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi singer, and Congress leader was shot dead in a firing incident at Jawaharke in Mansa district on Sunday.

One of the two men who was shot severely along with Moose Wala died from his injuries. The attackers fired at least 30 rounds. In a critical condition, Moose Wala was rushed to the civil hospital in Mansa, where he was pronounced dead.

A day after the Punjab Police withdrew protective detail for over 420 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police personnel, he was attacked on Sunday.

According to the police, however, Moose Wala had four security forces and only two of the assailants were taken away temporarily.

In the interview, Chirag said that after he killed the shooters who accompanied Moose Wala at the time of the event, one of those remaining gunmen became hostile and started shooting.

The 29-year-old crooner had joined the Congress in December of 2018 and unsuccessfully sought reelection to the Punjab Assembly from Mansa district as a Congress candidate.

The Congress expressed its condolences, stating that the death of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, a Congress candidate from Punjab and a gifted musician, has come as a terrible shock to the party and the nation.

They later added, “We are devastated by the news. Our immense sympathy to his relatives, supporters, and friends. We stand solid and unshaken at this time of great loss.”

Bhagwant Mann, the province’s chief minister, expressed his shock and disappointment at the savage slaying. “Nobody Involved in this incident will be Excluded. I am Shocked and Grieve for Siddhu Moosewala’s Death.” “I’m absolutely devastated…” “My heart is with his family and his fans all around the world. Keep cool, everyone.”

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the former chief minister and Akali Dal leader, mourned death. Meanwhile, in response to the government’s decision to withdraw Moose Wala’s protection, Sukhbir Singh Badal said that he was “disappointed.” “This is a deeply solemn and crucial hour, which demands that all of us exercise patience and statesmanship. On his part, CM must consider why Punjab has gotten into anarchy under his leadership.”

“The CM must consider if the rashly populist decision to withdraw Moosewala’s security was directly responsible for the tragedy. After all, he was under a real threat of death.” This is not the time for political point-scoring, but someone must accept responsibility for the situation. Badal stated this on Twitter.

The civil surgeon at Mansa General Hospital said that Moose Wala was delivered dead at the hospital, while the two others were sent to another facility for further treatment after receiving initial care.

Dr. Rai was reported as stating, “Three individuals were brought to the hospital, of whom Sidhu Moosewala was dead. The two injured have been referred to a higher institution for further treatment following primary treatment.”

Some Twitter Reactions On Siddhu Moosewala Murder:

It is very difficult to believe that he is no more …..

You will always remember for your great work … #sidhumoosewala — आलोक पाल (@_alokpal) May 29, 2022

Can't believe this, Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, No matter how famous or powerful you're This politics is beyond everything Rest in peace, Thankyou for taking Punjabi Music to next level.#Rip #sidhumoosewala #Punjab #Legend — ★☞ℜᴵˢᴴᴬⱽ ᭄☜★࿐ (@rishav_tweets1) May 29, 2022

Worried about #Punjab, such an important state of historical significance has been exploited.

Conversion, Drugs, #khalistani agenda…Now the most dangerous AAP govt.#sidhumoosewala Now a days politics has become public stunts and propaganda on social media, #SecurityBreach — Rahul Gandhi Team (@TeamRG2024) May 29, 2022

Devastating, absolutely devastating news this. What an artiste, what a star, my heart bleeds at this news. Loved his music, used it for swag in insta reels, one of the most prolific talents of our times. Rest In Peace Siddhu Moosewala bha ji. Hare Krishna 🙏 #sidhumoosewala — Sundeep Sharma (@sundeepshawarma) May 29, 2022

