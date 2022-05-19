Selena Gomez and Jack Harlow Dating Each Other!! Everything You Need To Know

Who has been stirring up some hot gossip and is constantly under the watch of the media? Well, you guessed it right! It’s the infamous duo, Selena Gomez and Jack Harlow. They seem to be actually dating for quite a while now. This article is drafted in order to provide some insights on how and why the rumors about Selena Gomez and Jack Harlow dating each other caught fire. Scroll down the article to get all the hot deets you need to acquaint yourself with!

In recent times, a lot of rumors have been surrounding them in relation to their relationship. A little birdie tells us that Selena Gomez and Jack Harlow have been in a romantic relationship and this is evident owing to the hints that they have been dropping on their social media handles.

Selena Gomez called herself single when controversies took flight about her and Chris Evans dating each other after they were spotted catching up some months ago. After clearing the air, Gomez is now being linked to Jack Harlow.

Is Selena Gomez dating Jack Harlow? Is it True That They are Dating?

In the meantime, let us give you a brief introduction to Jack Harlow. He is a well-known rapper who has managed to make his mark in the music industry as well as has a huge fan following all across the globe.

📷 May 9: Selena Gomez commented on Jack Harlow’s TikTok video pic.twitter.com/zaDdpGvgOX — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) May 10, 2022

The dating rumors started surfacing on the various social media platforms when Selena went Tiktok live, she was seen catching up to the tunes of the latest single by Jack. It is given the title ‘First Class’. The song turned out to be a definite success. With that said, Selena Gomez cannot seem to stop listening to the same. In addition, she was in all praises of the song and the alleged rapper.

Also, there is a wide range of news media houses claiming reports that say that Selena Gomez even went on to put in a good word regarding the video of Jack Harlow on Tiktok. As a result of this action, fans just cannot stop thinking about the two as a couple. Tell us in the comments below what you think about this pair. Do they not cute together?

