Robert Pattinson Has No Interest Joining New Blockbuster Film Franchises- CR News

Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson who was born on May 13, 1986, has been captured in many blockbuster movies and web series to date. Not an unknown fact, Robert Pattinson is one of the highest paying actors till 2020. His much-watched series Twilight Saga was a hit for a very long time.

Recently he has also been seen in the Batman Finale movie. But according to a few reports, we have heard that right at this point, Robert Pattinson does not have too many super hit films in his hand. After twilight saga, he did not get many super hit films. But this time, the “batman finale” movie is his new superhit movie after the twilight saga and harry potter series.

Film Franchises Robert Pattinson Is Planning To Work On:

SICARIO DUNE THE PLANET OF THE APES

Hoping these movies to be Robert Pattinson’s super hit movies, he has decided to work with these film franchises. The first part of the above three movies had already got released in 2015. He then thought of working in the sequels as the movie excited him so much that time. Robert Pattinson claimed that his favorite movie right in those days was ‘the planet of the apes’. From that day itself, his main aim was to act in its sequels. Both Sicario and Dune were directed by Denis Villeneuve whose unknowingly first choice for his movie sequels is Robert Pattinson.

Also, Matt Reeves who directed the movie “the Planet of the Apes” had made up his mind to cast Robert Pattinson in the third part. Now overall we have assumed how much busy Robert Pattinson will be all this while. We all can expect that the shoot days for these three movies will almost start from June 2022. This is totally an approximate date as no there has been no fixed date scheduled yet. But one thing that we got know is it may happen that we might see Robert Pattinson playing the role of a negative character in Dune part 2. This is just a random rumor which might get true. But right now to know the clear and whole details, we all have to wait for a few months.

Fortunately for Reeves, Pattinson was willing to return for another blockbuster after Tenet. In fact, according to recent reports, Pattinson said Batman isn’t similar to the offbeat parts he usually takes: “Even my agents were like, ‘Oh fascinating.'” I feel like you’re only down for total freaks,” she told him. “And I said, ‘He’s a freak!,’ right?” The actor continued, claiming that playing the Caped Crusader is “the crown jewel in terms of roles you can truly get as an actor.”

Although there was a great deal of criticism when it was announced that Pattinson would be the next actor to don the cape and cowl, Reeves dismissed the issue and defended his decision. “There has been no actor who has announced his involvement in one of the feature films after it was announced that he would be playing Batman that hasn’t experienced a backlash,” he added. “I was young, and I remember thinking, ‘Man, this is exciting.’ The ones who were enthusiastic, I knew it was because of Rob’s work after Twilight. The ones who weren’t so thrilled about Rob’s work post-Twilight.”

At the box office, Pattinson’s casting appears to have paid off. The Batman is expected to gross $120 million in its opening weekend — a solid start for the DC franchise’s latest reboot.

The Batman is now in theaters.

