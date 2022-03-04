Avengers Endgame: Iron Man Alternate Final Line Is Revealed By RDJ – CR News

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame celebrates the conclusion of 22 films from the first three phases of the Infinity Saga.

It was also an appropriate tribute to Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, also known as Tony Stark.

Robert Downey Jr. made history when he delivered the memorable phrase “I Am Iron Man” in Iron Man’s first MCU film. He finished his trip in the final MCU film with a callback to his epic comeback as he clapped back at Thanos and said, “And I…Am…Iron Man.”

RDJ was questioned about the words he uttered in his closing moments in Endgame on a recent Hypocondriactor Podcast, and he promptly replied, “I am Iron Man.”

He went on to say that this wasn’t in the original screenplay and that he had other smart-ass responses for Thanos.

“The correct response is ‘I am Iron Man,’ but I had so many alternative lines that I wanted to present,” he explained. Oh my god, give me a moment to consider. They were all very smart-ass comments like, ‘You are so f***ed,’ or whatever I was trying to come up with.

I guess I’ll have to go back to my notes… I receive the Infinity Stones and then have the ability to snap and make whatever I want to happen—Oh, snap, I was about to say.

When asked why he didn’t use the alternate comebacks, he said, “I’ll tell you why, it was too smart-ass, and it was the whole arc of the character and it was, I think… maybe one of our great editors’ or writers’ idea to go back to the first film and have his dying words be the words of his origin… We adore bookends.”

Iron Man’s last moment, in which he sacrifices himself to wipe out Thanos and his minions and save the universe, has gone down in cinematic history as one of the most famous. While we enjoy his various lines, nothing beats the original “I Am Iron Man”!

