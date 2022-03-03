Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat And Saweetie Seen At The 2022 Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood

Doja Cat’s latest red carpet ensemble has a modern twist on Hollywood elegance. On Wednesday night in Inglewood, Calif., the “Get into It (Yuh)” rapper was sprinkled on the red mat for the Billboard Females in Music Awards. Summer Walker, Saweetie, and Doja Cat performed at the occasion.

The “Woman” singer wore a strapless black dress from Carolina Herrera that featured a plunging deep-v neckline bodice with a peplum of fabric layered over a black tulle skirt in the middle of the garment, providing depth to her elegant ensemble. The item reached her ankles, allowing Doja Cat’s ensemble to move freely.

With her accouterments, Doja Cat made a show-stopping statement. She wore a heavy diamond necklace and diamond chandelier earrings around her neck, which glistened and sparkled in the camera lights. Her black tresses were styled into a smooth straight-back look that perfectly complimented her exquisite ensemble.

Doja Cat wore a tandem of sharp black pointed shoes with a silver metallic platform sole to ground everything. Each shoe also included a translucent ankle strap, and her heels were nearly four inches tall.

On Wednesday night, the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., hosted Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards, celebrating female power leaders in the music industry like Olivia Rodrigo. She was named Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

Ciara hosted the event, which was streamed live on Twitter for free. Bonnie Raitt received the Icon Award, Doja Cat received the Powerhouse Award, Gabby Barrett received the Rising Star Award, H.E.R.

received the Impact Award, Golnar Khosrowshahi received the Executive of the Year Award, Karol G received the Rule Breaker Award, Phoebe Bridgers received the Trailblazer Award, Saweetie received the Game Changer Award. Summer Walker received the Chart Breaker Award.

