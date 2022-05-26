Old Grannies TikTok Meme Explained? Everything You Need To Know

We all know that TikTokers are always finding more and more ways to be entertained. Taking a look at a number of practical jokes, some have often led to some wild interactions as well. One of them that comes under the list of TikTok’s most popular memes is known as the Old Grannies trend. It was a TikToker’s attempt to use her friends as bait into a very vague internet rabbit hole.

Now before you try this latest trend on the viral application, it is necessary for you to know certain things about the Old Grannies meme that has been taking the internet for a complete toss.

Old Grannies TikTok Meme Explained? What is Old Grannies Meme:

The Old Grannies TikTok trend was created back in 2020. It was dead for a good couple of years. But again, the meme has seen itself reborn on the platform. The trend is that – TikTok users request their friends or family to search the phrase “Old Grannies” on Google. After that the person searching on Google will be redirected to some crude and bizarre images of elderly people.

Owing to this crude demure of the TikTok meme, a large number of warnings have come in by many users who fell for the prank. They “regret” searching the phrase, some users said.

However, as per the search settings, there are some TikTok commenters who have been spared from the trend’s crudeness.

Allow us to tell you who is at the top of the TikTok world at the moment. TikTok’s @McPlayGT and @marquaythegoat are among some of the most popular users. They have managed to build up as many as 2 million views separately.

One commenter @dxvrek said on @marquaythegoat’s video: “I know everyone here went to safari and searched it up.”

Another TikTok user commented that “I almost searched it but then I read through comments and they said it was scary so nope.” Tell us in the comments below if you will go through the search or not.

