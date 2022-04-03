Not Selena Gomez, Does Chris Evans start dating “The Star of Warrior Nun” Alba Baptista?

Chris Evans, who was rumored to be dating the singing icon, Selena Gomez, has come in talks again and is rumored to be dating someone. After much speculation, fans are convinced that the 40 years old actor is definitely dating. Read more to find out who Captain America’s new sweetheart is?

Is Chris Evans dating Alba Baptista?

A not long time ago, Chris Evans was assumed to be dating Selena Gomez after fans made speculations that both of them were dating. The rumors started when Selena wore a white cable-knit pullover sweater while supporting her bestie Taylor Swift’s appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Taylor uploaded a video of her BFF on TikTok, and social media detectives immediately launched an investigation. Fans were quick to notice that her sweater was similar to the sweater worn by Chris Evans in the 2019 film Knives out.

Both the parties remained silent about this whole matter. The rumors started to heat up again after Chris posted a video of him playing the piano on Instagram Stories. A fan zoomed into the video and reposted it to TikTok with the question, “Is that Selena?!” They added, “Whose [sic] the brunette filming bottom right corner Chris?”. There have also been some rumors about Chris and Selena going out on dates.

But after all the fuss, the accusations turned out to be false, But it took no time for fans to notice sparks between Chris and 24-years old Alba Baptista. As reported by Just Jared, it all started after the actor started following her on Instagram.

Fans also noticed how Alba follows Chris’ family. Speculation became stronger when fans saw Baptista also follows Chris‘ brother Scott Evans, as well as the accounts for Scott‘s partner and his dog.

Fans believe that Chris met Alba last summer in Europe where he was filming, Netflix’s The Gray Man and she was working on Warrior Nun season two and their romantic sparks began.

It is also rumored that one of the photos Alba posted of New year celebrations was in Chris’s backyard. Both of them are remaining silent without addressing whether their dating rumor is true or not.

Who is Chris Evans?

Christopher Robert Evans is an American actor who began his career with roles in television series, such as Opposite Sex in 2000. He was born on June 13, 1981. He is known for his charismatic performances and excellent acting skills in superhero movies and also earned respect for more-nuanced dramatic and comedic performances.

After his role in “Captain America: The First Avenger”, he took part in many blockbuster hits like- The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Who is Alba Baptista?

The beautiful Portuguese actress, Alba Baptista, was seen in Netflix’s popular show ‘Warrior Nun’, which became a hit when released in July 2020. The second season of the show is awaiting release. She was born July 10, 1997.

She began her career in her native Portugal with the telenovela Jardins Proibidos. She then starred in multiple Portuguese telenovelas and series such as A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação, and Jogo Duplo.

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson, to star in a Holiday Movie?

Marvel star, Chris Evans, is set to feature alongside Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Studios’ upcoming holiday movie Red One. According to Variety, the movie is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, president of the production at Seven Bucks Productions.

The movie is directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Chris Morgan. The film is said to be “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.”

The film aims to start shooting this year. Jake Kasdan is also producing through his production company The Detective Agency alongside Melvin Mar and co-producer Sky Salem Robinson, with Morgan for Chris Morgan Productions and Johnson, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia for Seven Bucks.

