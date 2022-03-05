Netflix Is All Set To Release Its First Interactive Daily Quiz Show On April 1St

In this article, you will find more information related to Netflix launching its first interactive daily quiz show. The show will be released on April 1st.

Netflix, the most popular streaming platform is now launching its first interactive daily quiz show on April 1, 2022. The show is named “The Trivia Crack”. There will be a hero named Willy whom you need to help save the people of Trivia Land from a villain.

How you can do that? It’s pretty simple. You need to answer 24 multiple-choice questions. These questions can be from topics like art and science while weaving a narrative into the experience.

There are no real-world prizes for the winners, but the users get to replay an episode to earn more points and make progress toward a “definitive ending.” The audience can participate in this trivia by using the devices that support interactive Netflix material. This could be modern browsers, mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming hardware.

This is going to be Netflix’s first trivia show. It is an experiment being carried out by the company and hasn’t committed to more shows like it. It would be fun to see how the audience reacts to this initiative of Netflix.

There might be a possibility of Netflix releasing more shows like this in the near future if “The Trivia Crack” becomes popular among the audience. This show is not only adding a variety to Netflix but is also making it different from other streaming platforms.

Netflix is an OTT streaming platform that was launched in the year 1997 by its founders, Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph. The platform has attracted a lot of viewers.

Till now has more than 222 million paid memberships in approximately 190 countries. It offers a wide range of TV series, documentaries, feature films, mobile games, and much more.

