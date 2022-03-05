Netflix Is All Set To Release Its First Interactive Daily Quiz Show On April 1St

In this article, you will find more information related to Netflix launching its first interactive daily quiz show. The show will be released on April 1st.
Netflix, the most popular streaming platform is now launching its first interactive daily quiz show on April 1, 2022. The show is named “The Trivia Crack”. There will be a hero named Willy whom you need to help save the people of Trivia Land from a villain.
How you can do that? It’s pretty simple. You need to answer 24 multiple-choice questions. These questions can be from topics like art and science while weaving a narrative into the experience.
There are no real-world prizes for the winners, but the users get to replay an episode to earn more points and make progress toward a “definitive ending.” The audience can participate in this trivia by using the devices that support interactive Netflix material. This could be modern browsers, mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming hardware.
