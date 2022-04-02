Morbius Post-Credits Scenes: Answers and Explanations!!

The trend of extra credit scenes has become widely popular and loved. With the start of the now-legendary appearance of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man, it has now become a tradition to add such scenes at the end of almost all Marvel movies. Of course, Morbius is no exception. Read more to find out about the awful Post-Credit scenes of Morbius.

About Morbius Movie:

Morbius is a poor man’s version of MCU, released on April 1, 2022. The main role has been played by Jared Leto. It is a 2022 American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Morbius.

Accidentally turning himself into a vampire, Michael Morbius finds himself torn between his human and monstrous nature. Michael Morbius tries to cure his life-long blood disease with experimental vampire bat science.

While doing so, he accidentally turns himself into a living blood-sucking vampire, tortured by his life-sustaining thirst. His character has been created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, and first appeared in 1971’s The Amazing Spider-Man ( he was one of Spider man’s villains). Due to unforeseen incidents, he by mistake turned himself into a monster. Just like Venom, he is an anti-hero. Instead of being a host for an alien, he is a vampire.

The cure that Morbius consumes not only gives him the blood-sucking urge of a vampire but also gifts him with high speed, enhanced strength, and endurance. When his old friend Milo consumes the cure ( who was apparently suffering through the same problem that Michael was going through), he goes all out and turns into a complete monster.

As the story continues, Michael fights his friend ( Milo) who was a complete devil, in the streets of New York and finally finishes him off with a very high-end dramatic ending. The movie ends abruptly. All of this was so sudden that many complained that the filmmakers were in a hurry to wrap it up as quickly as possible.

Morbius Review:

Though the movie has a creative storyline, it seems like the audience begs to differ. The audience didn’t really like the movie and couldn’t find how it was different from other movies. For the majority of people, Morbius failed to stand out. They did not like the overall vibe and how poorly written the character was.

After his disastrous performance as the Joker in DC’s “Suicide Squad”, people have been criticizing Jared for his acting too. While he has done some amazing films, this surely didn’t cut it. The characters seem way too boring. The movie seemed to be going on without a proper storyline.

It appeared as if the movie was rushing and the scenes didn’t really convey what they were actually meant to convey. People complained that it wasn’t worth it. The supporting characters appeared to be weak too without any insight.

Morbius Post-Credit Scenes:

Sony’s new extended Spider-Man Universe, which is a poor man’s version of the MCU, has reached a new low. It has hit rock bottom with its storyline and how awful the end credit scenes have been. Fans are arguing that the movie was rushed and wasn’t really thought-through. Fans despised how abruptly the movie ended and how the characters didn’t have any authenticity to them.

The two scenes that were shown during end credit scenes weren’t very different but appeared to be different parts of the same story. They were deemed to be pointless. The first scene showcased, skies above New York streets cracking open with a purple light indicating a breach between the universes.

This might be the same inter-dimensional convergence that happened during the climax of Spider-Man: No Way Home. What’s portrayed is that Toomes was transported from his cell to the MCU universe where was jailed at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming–and ended up here.

In the second scene, Morbius is seen to be wandering in the desert where he meets Toomes with his dramatic high-end editing and CG. He expresses that he doesn’t know how he got there but thinks that it might’ve got something to do with Spiderman. He then asks Morbius for both of them to work together to do something good to which Morbius says- ” Intriguing” and that’s THE END.

What Does Morbius Movie Indicate?

It appears to be baseless because Toomes was left in a universe in which Morbius was already there which means Spiderman does not exist in this Universe and he still hasn’t fought with him. Plus these two scenes were reshot because at first Toomes and Morbius were seen to be meeting up in some sort of prison and now that scene no longer exists.

It does not make any sense for Toomes to join hands with a crazy scientist (who accidentally turned himself into a vampire) in order to save his family. And it does not add up as to why Morbius would agree to help out a total stranger who talked weirdly of some guy named Spiderman. There might be some twist and this is all just a part of the suspense but till then fans assume it to be senseless.

