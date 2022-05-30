Mona Lisa: Man Dressed As Old Woman Attack’s On Mona Lisa Painting With A Cake

A male figure seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair launched a cake at the Louvre’s glass barrier protecting the Mona Lisa and urged visitors to consider Earth.

Following Sunday’s episode, the 36-year-old man was detained by police and sent to a psychiatric unit, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office. It also announced that it had opened an inquiry into the destruction of cultural items.

Videos on social media showed a young man in a wig and makeup who had arrived in a wheelchair. The individual, whose full identity or connections are unknown, was also seen flinging roses at gawking visitors along with the museum’s gallery.

On the glass, the cake attack created a noticeable white creamy smudge, but Leonardo da Vinci’s renowned work wasn’t harmed.

A man dressed as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a cake at the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris, which appeared to be a protest against environmentalism.

Video footage posted on social media shows security guards escorting the wig-wearing protester out of the gallery as he pleaded with the startled visitors: “Consider the Earth. There are individuals who harm the environment. Consider it carefully. Artists urge you to consider the planet. That’s why I did this.”

The guards were then filmed cleaning the smeared cream from the window. A Louvre statement confirmed that a patisserie had damaged a work of art at the museum.

The masterpiece has been taken or destroyed:

The revered 16th-century Byzantine masterpiece has long been a target of vandalism.

In 1911, a museum employee took the painting without permission. This boost in popularity helped to make the painting world famous.

The glass was also destroyed in an acid attack carried out by a vandal in the 1950s, and it has been kept behind glass since then.

In 2009, a Russian woman threw a ceramic cup at it, smashing the cup but not damaging the glass or artwork.

Can anybody translate what ole dude was saying as they where escorting him out?😂

Defacing #monalisa is the same as kneeling for the anthem. You take what it is not yours, what others built and cherish, and hold in high regard, and you make it about yourself and your agenda. That's liberalism today: destroy everything because you have a cause.

They have already predicted the cake against the Mona Lisa at the Louvre. #monalisa #Louvre

