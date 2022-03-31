Mira Calix Death Reason REVEALED: How Did The Legendary Electronic Musician Passes Away?

Mira Calix Death Reason is revealed, Scroll down to know everything, It is very unfortunate to know that wrap records artist Mira Calix passed away on March 28th, 2022. Read the full article to know more about Mira Calix, how she died, how her fans reacted to her death, her career, and everything about her.

Mira Calix: A Pioneer in Electronic Music

Mira Calix, whose real name was Chantal Francesca Passamonte, was born in South Africa in 1970 and moved to London in 1991 to pursue a career in music. She began DJing and worked at the labels 4AD and Warp Records, where she was a publicist from 1994 to 1997. She is best known for her electronic music.

Mira later went on to become one of the first women to sign with Warp Records as an artist. She recorded her first album, One on One, in 2000. This was predominantly made up of electronic music but after the release, she expanded her work to include written scores for classical orchestration. She released six further albums, and several EPs, of various experimental music styles.

Last year she shared what would become her last full-length album, Absent Origin. Throughout the course of her 22-year career, Mira worked with the London Sinfonietta, Ligeti Quartet, Bang On A Can, Alarm Will Sound, Opera North, and more. She also collaborated with visual artists and musicians from other disciplines to create music for dance, theatre, film, opera, and installations.

Two of her most famous pieces for installations were My Secret Heart, staged at London’s Royal Festival Hall in 2008, and the monolithic sound sculpture Nothing Is Set In Stone which was created for the Cultural Olympiad alongside the London 2012 Olympics.

How Mira Calix, Legendary Electronic Musician, Passes Away?

Mira Calix is an electronic musician who loves to experiment with music and give the best traits to the audience. Though she was into producing electronic music, she went on to make classical and instrumental-inspired music. Mira has a very huge fan following for her music as it has touched many souls.

But on March 28th, 2022 it was announced that Mira has passed away. This came in as shocking news to all her fans around the world. They were mourning her death with posts and tweets applauding her career as a musician. Mira was the epitome of electronic music but little did we know that she will leave us so soon. The cause of death has not been announced yet by the officials.

We dont have any information from her family as well. They are remaining mum about her news. A lot of her fans are very eager to know the cause of death of this icon. Many celebrities from the industry have given their condolence to the bereaved family. Her label Warp Records were the one who gave the official announcement on 28 March 2022 disclosing her death.

They said that “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honor of working with her.” They further added that “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music, and art in a truly unique way. We are so proud of her immense creative output; her artwork, videos, and music were a true reflection of what an innovative, pioneering, and wonderful soul she was.

She will be terribly missed by everyone at the label, staff and artists alike.” There was no information about the death in the post as well. Many of her fans and followers were mourning the loss of this legendary icon. She is one of the female artists who made a trademark in the industry.

How Did Her Fans And People React To Her Death?

I’m shocked to realise that Mira Calix has died. I met Chantal quite a few times when she was married to Sean Booth. I remember her as such a warm & friendly person. That was about 25 years ago, but still a shock to hear that. RIP Chantal. — tony_surgeon (@Tony_Surgeon) March 29, 2022

Mira’s cousin was among the hundreds of people who have left tributes to the popular artist on Twitter. Responding to another commenter on wrap records tweets, Stefania Passamonte wrote “She was my dear cousin. Words can’t say how much we will miss her.” Former Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid also responded to the news by replying to the post with a broken heart emoji. Multi-instrumental musician, singer, and music producer Max Tundra said “heartbreaking news”.

Really sad news…was lucky enough to see her Live in Hackney with Aphex, Plaid and Luke Vibert…there were glass vitrines of insects on stage thats she was sampling creating this fantastic drone. — Dirge Vendor (@AdrianSmallwoo2) March 29, 2022

A man called Michael Garvey, who describes himself as a “consultant and solver-of-problems to the arts sector” on Twitter, shared fond memories of Mira. “So sad. I briefly worked with Chantal back in the 00s. She was really curious and creative, caring and collaborative. Her art was amazing, so different and fresh. What a loss.” Sarah Barrow, Creative Programmer in Royal Docks in London, who worked with Mira when she created Nothing Is Set In Stone also shared personal memories.

“Such sad news – can’t believe it. I worked with Mira on a beautiful music installation project in 2012 (Nothing Is Set In Stone) & she was an absolute joy to work with. Love to her friends & family.”

The darkness continues. So sad to read about the passing of my old friend Chantal, otherwise known as Mira Calix on @WarpRecords – we met when she was producing music nights back in the early 1990s electronica scene and were friends ever since. Utterly heartbreaking 😌 pic.twitter.com/tjM1nu9Lhi — Robin Rimbaud – Scanner (@robinrimbaud) March 28, 2022

Another person who knew Mira personally, audiobook producer Chris French, also left a heartbreaking tribute. He said: “It feels like a hole has been ripped in the world. Everyone of the (too few) times I spoke or messaged with Chantal, she was always a force of total positivity, generosity, and love, full of support and enthusiasm for creativity in all its forms. She’ll be missed forever.”

Mary Anne Hobbs of BBC 6Music dedicated a segment of her radio show to the Queen’s Park-based performer, whom she characterized as “ingenious and whip-smart.”

Nitin Sawhney posted on Twitter, “I’m heartbroken to know about the death of lovely #miracalix.” “She was a wonderful composer who wrote me encouraging and considerate letters on a regular basis.” As artists and activists for migrant rights, we had a lot in common. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Alongside her co-workers, all her fans are also mourning her death.

