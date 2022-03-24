I Was Was Forced To Do Nude Scenes For Euphoria, Says Minka Kelly

The most awaited show, Euphoria mostly got positive views. The whole young generation was almost mad about the whole season 2. Starting from the first episode to the last, it got the most number of views. Also, season 2 left us with unlimited questions. Where some are eagerly waiting for season 3, some of course are trolling the show. Every series has both good and bad sides.

When one group is appreciating the whole team, some on the other side are continuously criticizing the whole team for making such a series. Some memes go viral which was regarding the nude scenes. The open scenes of drugs, sex, and suicide actually got trolled since a lot commented the scenes to be very disturbing. Also comments like “it affects the generation in a negative sense” were seen in numbers.

Between all this trolling, few reporters had reported that Mina Kelly commented that she was forced to do nude scenes for Euphoria. But later Mina Kelly had beautifully justified and clarified her answer. Her part of the story says that yes she was uncomfortable with the nude scenes on the first day, but she made sure to talk with the director who was understanding enough to cooperate with everyone.

Days passed by and when Mina Kelly actually became very comfortable with the whole team, she was ready to do her nude scenes. She clarified that there were no signs of forcing or blackmailing her for any scene. Mina Kelly also commented that after she spoke to her director, he made sure that she feels comfortable regarding every scene. She was also made to see few other nude scenes of Euphoria so that she does not feel insecure.

Few critics have commented that the whole production team was toxic. After hearing this Mina Kelly had cleared out all the misunderstandings by saying that both the production house and the team were very cooperative and supportive. “The words Uncomfortable or Toxic will never fit here.”

But not just Mina Kelly, but other actors and actresses have also commented the whole set to be very supporting and comfortable. None of them have actually said anything negative about their experience. Many pictures posted on Instagram and Twitter by the lead actors and actresses proved that the whole journey was actually a funny and enjoyable one.

