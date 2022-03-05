The Mariupol Evacuation Was Postponed As Russia Was Accused Of Breaching The Ceasefire – CR NEWS

The Mariupol Evacuation Was Postponed As Russia Was Accused Of Breaching The Ceasefire, Residents of the Ukrainian metropolis are being urged to return to shelters and wait for further instructions.

According to authorities in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, a civilian evacuation has been postponed because Russian forces surrounding the city were not following an agreed cease-fire.

In a news release, the city council urged residents to return to shelters in the city and wait for further instructions regarding evacuation.

Ukraine’s presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on live television that Russia was not following an agreed ceasefire in certain regions, preventing a planned joint strategy to enable civilians to leave.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, accused the Nato alliance of bending to Russian pressure and said it was not the force that Ukrainians had imagined. He added that he was open to talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, only if they were “meaningful.”

On Saturday, the Russian military announced that it had opened humanitarian corridors near Mariupol and Volnovakha, a much smaller town 40 miles (65 kilometers) to the north, at 6 a.m. Evacuations from Mariupol were scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time (0900 GMT).

Amid days of shelling that has knocked out power and most phone service, and raised the prospect of food and water shortages for hundreds of thousands of people in freezing weather, the city of 450,000 is rapidly descending into devastation. The city represents a strategic edge for Moscow’s invasion, as it links the Russian forces mobilized from occupied Crimea and the Donbas.

In Volanvokha, the assault is still so powerful that dead bodies remain uncollected, people are running out of food in their hideouts, and 90% of the city has been destroyed by bombing, according to local MP Dmytro Cabinets.

Before the postponement, Ukraine’s authorities said that the plan was to evacuate approximately 200,000 persons from Mariupol and 15,000 people from Volnovakha and that the Red Cross would act as the ceasefire’s gendarme. According to an interior ministry adviser, there would be arrangements for humanitarian corridors for other towns.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the humanitarian ceasefires called for by Russia should be national in scope and persistent. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the Turkish foreign minister, said that evacuation and aid transport corridors must be established across the country and that it was attempting to carry out evacuations by bus and train for its citizens in Ukraine.

On Sunday, March 19th, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was scheduled to talk to Vladimir Putin by phone. A spokesperson confirmed that Turkey was prepared to assist in resolving the issue.

Mariupol and Volnovakha are only two of many Ukrainian cities left devastated by a powerful campaign of shelling and artillery from Russian forces. On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that an extensive military operation would continue in Ukraine.

Russian troops are attempting to surround the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city while attempting to establish a land link with Crimea.

Authorities in Sumy, a town about 190 miles east of Kyiv, advised residents to stay inside shelters and anticipate violence on the city’s streets.

President Zelenskiy is scheduled to talk with the US Senate via video conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT, in a bid for more assistance from Washington.

On Friday, he went on an angry Twitter rant against Nato for rejecting a no-fly zone, claiming it would “provide a green light for the further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages.”

“All those who perish from this day forward will die as a result of your weakness, lack of cooperation, and bad decision-making​,” President Poroshenko stated in an emotional speech during which he praised the Ukrainian resistance’s bravery.

A no-fly zone, according to Nato, would risk a full-scale war in Europe with Russia armed with nuclear weapons, resulting in a much greater loss of life.

“The only way to establish a no-fly zone is to have Nato planes fly into Ukraine’s airspace and then enforce the ban with missile fire against Russian aircraft,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg adds. “We’d wind up with something that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe, involving many more nations and resulting in far more human suffering.”

On Friday, Russian ground troops in Ukraine’s south began a push west toward the crucial port of Odesa after launching an attack on the shipbuilding center of Mykolaiv.

The shelling of several lesser settlements has worsened to the point where 80 percent of the town has been damaged or destroyed by bombs, with civilians remaining trapped in basements and corpses un-recognized in the streets.

The conflict in Ukraine has intensified, with the number of internally displaced Ukrainians expected to hit 1.3 million by the end of the year, according to UNCHR. A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding as a result, with more than 1.3 million Ukrainians seeking refuge in western Ukraine and surrounding countries. The United Nations Security Council will hold a special session Monday on the humanitarian crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said Friday.

In Russia, the government’s clampdown on free and critical voices has grown worse as it attempts to stifle dissent by tightening its control over information flow. The Russian president has proposed a slew of new laws and rules aimed at restricting freedom of speech and social media sites, which have resulted in the departure of several media organizations from the country.

President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill into law that establishes jail sentences of up to 15 years for people who spread “false information” about the Russian army as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. As a result, several media organizations announced they would cease publishing in Russian or cancel coverage.

The British government on Saturday urged its citizens to consider leaving Russia, warning: “If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes.”

The BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, and CBC are among the media organizations that have temporarily halted operations or broadcasts in the country due to the law “criminalizing independent reporting.”

In Ukraine, a Sky News crew was escorted back to the United Kingdom after newsmen were shot during an ambush by a suspected Russian “death squad” on Monday. The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, praised their bravery and said that journalists in Ukraine would “not be intimidated or cowed by barbaric and indiscriminate acts of violence.”

The government of Russia has blocked access to Facebook, as well as the BBC, Voice of America, and Deutsche Welle news sites, among other services. The president also signed a bill that permits fines or imprisonment for three years for advocating economic sanctions against Russia.

The Russian state aviation authority on Saturday advised that foreign-owned planes be grounded by Russian airlines. Starting next week, the EU, Britain, and the United States will shut down their airspace to Russia.

