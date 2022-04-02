Long COVID Symptoms: COVID Variants Produce Various COVID Symptoms

Long COVID Symptoms are something that we all must know, Scroll down to know more. ( NOTE: WE ARE NOT CERTIFIED DOCTORS IF YOU HAVE ANY OF THESE GO TO YOUR PERSONAL DOCTOR.) According to the new studies conducted, it has been demonstrated that different Covid-19 variants may create different symptoms. Covid-19 has taken a toll on almost everything. It has negatively impacted not only the daily lives of people but also their future. Once gotten in the grasp of Covid-19, it can cause long-lasting chronic problems. It is said to cause serious problems to people with health issues and diabetes. Read more to find out more about the long Covid-19 symptoms.

What Are Some Of The Long COVID-19 Symptoms?

Long-COVID-19 are the symptoms that remain for a long term (preferably a few weeks or months) after getting affected by the coronavirus. Studies have indicated that a large amount of people complained that there was at least one type of symptom that became a chronic condition even after recovering from Covid-19. Some of the few problems are:

Fatigue

shortness of breath

insomnia

brain fog

bad vision

weird aftertaste

It poses as a much bigger problem because people have to deal with long-lasting symptoms even after recovering. Coronavirus continues to attack people in the long term.

Researchers at Cambridge University have found out that nearly 70% people who have been through Long-Covid-19 are bound to struggle with infections and neurological issues. The symptoms are not only painful but are very serious and can be overwhelming for many. It has also been found that Long-Covid-19 symptoms may depend on what variant you’ve been affected with.

Different Variants Cause Different Symptoms

There has been a substantial change in the pattern of neurological and cognitive/emotional problems of people affected with different variants. Infectious disease specialist Michele Spinicci, MD, from the University of Florence and Careggi University Hospital, Italy said- “Many of the symptoms reported in this study have been measured [before], but this is the first time they have been linked to different COVID-19 variants. Findings in patients with long COVID were focussed on neurological and psychological difficulties.”

He also said, “Long COVID is a huge area that involves many different fields of medicine so there is not one single piece of advice to give on management. There are lots to consider when evaluating a long COVID patient.” There still isn’t enough data to tackle this issue and carry out a proper diagnosis.

Michael A. Horberg, MD, associate medical director, Kaiser Permanente – Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, Rockville, Maryland commented on Michele Spinicci’s studies saying- “The issue is that as we go along the COVID lifespan from acute to long COVID, what prompts patients to seek medical attention may change.

If symptoms are not severe or were not well-publicized previously, patients may not see the need to seek care or evaluation. As such, it doesn’t surprise me to find these changes over time, independent of any potential biological activity of the virus or its consequences.”

What is COVID-19?

The coronavirus is a fast-spreading, life-threatening, and dangerous virus that has prevailed and brought about a negative impact on almost everything. The first known infections from SARS‑CoV‑2 were discovered in Wuhan, China on January 7, 2020, and were temporarily named “2019-nCoV”. COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 were officially named by WHO on February 11, 2020.

People who are currently suffering from covid-19 have to be very cautious because studies have shown that they are more likely to face a 72% higher risk of heart failure after 12 months. Researchers looked at data for over 11million US veterans, among which 154,000 people had Covid-19, and found that those who had tested positive a year before were at a much higher risk of the 20 conditions, in comparison to those who weren`t affected.

Common Symptoms of COVID-19

The primary symptoms may cause: Sore throat

Cough

Loss of taste

Loss of smell

Fever

Congestion

Fatigue

Diarrhea There can be many more atypical symptoms. However, it varies from person to person. People with health issues are definitely exposed to higher risks which might result in making their health conditions worse. The symptoms of covid-19 are much similar to the symptoms of the flu, which is why it is important to know the difference between the two. Fatigue, body aches, and sore throat are common in both whereas fever is uncommon during the flu.

What safety measures to take against COVID-19?

One can take many responsible and careful safety measures to safeguard themselves against COVID-19.

Maintain at least 1-meter distance from people regardless of how healthy they appear to be.

Avoid going out unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Always wear a mask when you are outside or when social distancing is not possible.

Try to stay in well-ventilated spaces rather than crowded ones.

Try to stay as clean as possible. Use a hand sanitizer often. Wash your hands after coming back from outside

Get vaccinated and follow local guidance about vaccination properly.

Seek medical attention immediately if you start feeling any symptoms of the virus.

Always be cautious when you are outside and educate yourself about how you can stay safe from this fatal virus.

Analysis of Variants

Studies have been conducted to find out what led to different Variants causing different symptoms. It was observed that people who were affected by the Alpha variant ( while Alpha variant was dominant) were seen to be going through depression and anxiety. It has been observed that it might be because people at that time were really distressed since it was the beginning of coronavirus and it was an unusual situation. People had to deal with lockdown and were constantly worried about getting the virus.

On this , Michele Spinicci said – “it’s a preliminary study and there are lots of factors that we didn’t explore. It’s difficult to arrive at definite conclusions about long COVID because so much remains unknown. There are lots of external and environmental factors in the general population that might contribute to these findings.”

Researches continue to gather more information regarding this issue.