Lil Bo Weep, A Musician And YouTuber, Has Died At Age 22 – CR News

The Australian musician and YouTube star Lil Bo Weep died at the age of 22. Her father confirmed this news through Facebook saying that we lost her due to depression, PTSD, trauma, and drug addiction. “This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT [Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] but broken,” her father, Mr. Schofield said.

“She fought hard against her demons as we all did a side by side next to her and picked up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight anymore and we lost her. As her dad, I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter, and my best friend that I love so so much. She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back. A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get some way through this. ALWAYS IN MY HEART. I LOVE MY WINNIE. Lil Bo Weep” he continued.

Fans have been paying their tribute to the departed soul. Many famous personalities like Alice Glass and Elijah Heaps came forward to show their grief.

Rip Lil Bo Weep

First heard “i wrote this song 4 you“ and loved your music immediately 💜 I’m so sorry you suffered i wish this Angel was still here and never met anyone that would hurt you pic.twitter.com/WQU752U4vn — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) March 6, 2022

RIP Lil Bo Weep / Winona. I hope you find your peace. — elijah heaps (@ElijahHeaps) March 6, 2022

Lil Bo Weep opened up about her struggles in a video where she stated that she had been crying all day was posted on her Instagram last week. “Around this time last year I lost my child and I would like to do something in remembrance of her preferably with some flowers or on the beach and spend the day just mourning. I would really appreciate if anyone in Adelaide would be kind enough to do that for me and with me, so please reach out. Thank you,” she said. She even mentioned in the caption of the post that she has been taking medications to help her avoid any psychosis from my CPTSD.

The real name of Lil Bo Weep was Winona Lisa Green. It was in 2015 that she started sharing her music on SoundCloud, where she released her music under the pseudonym ‘monikers’. She had nearly 36,500 followers on the platform and around 125,000 subscribers on YouTbue. Her last post on SoundCloud was a minute-and-a-half-long song titled ‘PTSD’.

