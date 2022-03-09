Who is Lianne Sanderson’s Partner? Who is the love interest and professional life of a football player

Lianne Sanderson is a famous personality who represented England in football from 2006 to 2015. She has played for various teams, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Boston Breakers, Portland Thorns, Orlando Pride, Juventus, and many more. She won the Cyprus Cup twice, in 2009 and 2015 respectively. She was ranked third at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in the year 2015 due to her remarkable performance and incredible football playing skills. She was also seen playing at the UEFA Women’s Euro in 2009.

Lianne Sanderson was never shy and has always been open about her sexual orientation which made her fans wonder who is her love interest. She has dated a lot of people before, most of them being her teammates. Let’s dig in a little more to understand who is her love interest at present.

Who Is Lianne Sanderson’s Partner?

It is revealed that the footballer is currently dating Ellis. Not much about Ellis is known yet but according to the reports, the couple celebrated their love anniversary on February 13, 2022. They met each other last year when Lianne returned home from New York during Christmas. The duo started dating each other a few months back and they are currently living together in Milton Keynes. Lianne says that Ellis is very understanding and supportive towards her and their romance.

Lianne has dated many of her teammates before like Joanna Lohman to whom she even got engaged in the year 2014. However, their relationship didn’t last for long causing their split up in the subsequent years. Later, the football player was seen dating Ashley Nick who was also her teammate. Lianne told the media about their relationship like how they fell in love organically with no drama involved. However, they never got married and soon parted their ways.

Lianne’s Career:

Lianne was born on 3 February 1988 in Lewisham, London, United Kingdom. Currently, the football player is 34 years old and 5’8″ feet tall.

Lianne Sanderson has played for various teams. She played for Arsenal from 2003 to 2008 after which, she joined playing for Chelsea in 2008 and played till 2010. She even played for Philadelphia Independence for the 2010-2011 season. The team Espanyol was on her list after that. It was in 2012 when she played for D.C United. She was a part of the Boston Breakers for the year 2013-2014. She even played played for the team, Apollon Limassol on loan in the years 2013 and 2015. She again joined the Arsenal club and played for Portland Thorn’s side by side in 2015. She played for two teams- Orlando Pride and Western New York Flash in the year 2016. She was also seen playing for Juventus in 2018-2019.

