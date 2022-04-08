Kourtney Kardashian Confirms her “Pre-Wedding” with Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker in Las Vegas

It is no secret that the American socialite, Kourtney Kardashian, has been dating Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. She shared images of her and Travis’s practice wedding, confirming the news. They are proof that sometimes the best relationships start off with good friendships. Read further to out more about the couple’s wedding updates.

All About The “Practice Wedding”

On April 6, 2022, Kourtney Kardashian posted a few impromptu photos of her and her sweetheart, Travis Barker, on her Instagram. They twinned by wearing matching black clothes. She captioned her post by saying-

“Found these in my camera roll.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license).

“Practice makes perfect.”

Travis commented with an emoji of a man wearing a tuxedo on his fiancé’s post whereas Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, commented with a wedding emoji. The couple was married at the One Love Chapel in Nevada by an Elvis impersonator with “no license” following the Grammy awards ceremony on Sunday night. For couples in the US state of Nevada, obtaining a marriage license before the union can be made official is a requirement.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event was shifted from Los Angeles. The wedding ceremony took place after both of them walked the Grammy’s Red Carpet together. As a part of the ceremony’s billing of live performances, Travis Barker joined Kourtney Kardashian and Lenny Kravitz on the stage at the music event.

The owner of the chapel told the PA News Agency that on Monday morning, he received a call from someone asking for Elvis. He himself wasn’t aware which celebrities were coming to the wedding. Both, Kourtney and Travis, arrived at the chapel at 1.45 am (9.45 am UK time) along with four other people who were filming the wedding.

Who is Kourtney Kardashian?

Kourtney Kardashian is a 42 years old American socialite, Influencer. social media personality and a model who was born on April 18, 1979, in Los Angeles, California, United States. She rose to fame in 2007 when she and her family started and starred in their own Reality Show, ” Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

The show became a great hit that paved way for the creation of spin-offs, “Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami” and “Kourtney and Kim Take New York” that included Kourtney and her younger sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

She is the daughter of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner. She shares three beautiful kids (Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick) with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Who is Travis Barker?

Travis Landon Barker is an American Drummer who is a part of a rock band- Blink-182 and gained mainstream fame from that. He has also produced music for many artists, including his longtime friend- Machine Gun Kelly, Soulja Boy, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith. He was born on November 14, 1975, in Fontana, California, United States, and is 46 years.

He has been in many bands- The Aquabats, Box Car Racer, +44, The Transplants, and of course most famously, Blink-182. He has been one of the most influential drummers of the last 25 years. He also starred in an MTV reality series named ” Meet The Barkers”. He was involved in a plane crash in 2008, but he recovered and released his debut solo album, Give The Drummer Some, in 2011.

He shares two beautiful kids ( Alabama Leulla Barker & Landon Asher Barker ) with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Aside from drumming, he founded the clothing company Famous Stars and Straps in 1999 and LaSalle Records in 2004. Companies such as DC Shoes and Zildjian cymbals have co-designed products in his name.

Kourtney & Travis’s Relationship: #Kravis

Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October. He proposed to her on a beach with a display of red roses in California. Both of them have been very open and public about their relationship and constantly post pictures with each other on their social media. They started dating each other at the beginning of the year 2021.

Us Weekly confirmed that both were dating after Travis spent the vacation with the Kardashians at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs. Travis often comments flirty comments on the Poosh owner’s Instagram posts. An insider said, “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while”. Things have been heated ever since and got serious pretty soon. Both of them seem to be so much in love.

They will be getting married very soon. Stay connected to know about many more exciting updates.

