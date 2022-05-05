Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe $4.8 Million Dress At Met Gala 2022

‘Iconic’ cannot even define the fact that Kim Kardashian wore the same Marilyn Monroe’s JFK dress as Met Gala celebrated the gilded age. She appeared on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet wearing a crystal-embellished gown which was last worn by the much-loved and remembered even today, Marilyn Monroe as much as six decades ago when she performed a song for the US president John F Kennedy for his birthday.

Talking about the Met Gala is known for its high-profile guest list and extravagant ensembles all across the globe. Not many may know that it marks the opening of the annual fashion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute as well.

Did you know that acquiring this beautiful dress was a challenge in itself too? Why you may ask. The piece of beauty was sold in the year 2016 for a whopping $US4.8m. You would be even more surprised and shocked when you get to know that it holds the record of being the most expensive dress ever sold at auction, as reported by a number of trusted news sources.

Apparently, she bleached her hair platinum blond; Kardashian said she lost 16 pounds (almost 7kg) in less than a month in order to fit into the dress.

The dress is usually stored in a temperature-controlled vault at Ripley’s ‘Believe It Or Not’ Museum located in Orlando in the state of Florida. It was later that the gown was transported to Kardashian’s residence in Calabasas, California by the help of a private plane and accompanied by a bunch of guards.

She stepped onto the red carpet in the multimillion-dollar gown. It was topped with a white fur shawl. With her newly bleached hair slicked into a bun, she looked absolutely stunning. She posed beside her partner, Pete Davidson. The comedian was seen wearing a black suit and a pair of sunglasses.

The gown was worn by Monroe back in 1962 and was designed by Jean Louis. It was based on a mere sketch by Bob Mackie and has caused a bit of a stir among the masses.

Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of Fashion I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by Jean Louis. pic.twitter.com/o9auAd2tF8 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2022

“Nowadays everyone wears sheer dresses, but back then that was not the case,” Kardashian reported. “In a sense, it is the original naked dress. That is the reason why it was so shocking.”

The Monroe look joins Kardashian’s lineup of Met Gala ensembles that have captured worldwide attention. This includes her 2019 “wet” Thierry Mugler dress which had been dripping in crystals as well as last year’s head-to-toe black Balenciaga bodysuit.

Wasn’t Kim K looking as gorgeous as Marilyn Monroe did back then? Tell us what you think about her look and style.

