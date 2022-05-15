Kim Kardashian Says That Kris Humphries Is Gay!

No doubt Kim Kardashian is like the slay queen! She loves joking about her infamous 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries. In Episode 5 of Hulu’s reality show, The Kardashians, which premiered on May 12, she tested a joke about that wedding that she wound up saying in her speech for her gay friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s rehearsal dinner. One could see her say that “I love a gay wedding, I have not been to one since my second wedding,” she remarked to Scott Disick and their friend Chris Reda.

As the incident is recalled by her fans, the Skims owner married the NBA player in August in the year 2011. According to what reports say, the ex-couple dated for as many as nine months of dating, before they tied the know. It was only 72 days later that they mutually filed for divorce on October 31. It is not very much apparent whether Kardashian was making a dig at Humphries or simply joking about the lavishness of their wedding.

Reportedly, their wedding was one big luxurious affair! It aired as a four-hour special called Kim’s Fairytale Wedding, A Kardashian Event on E! As many as 450 guests graced with their presence at the soiree, including stars like Ryan Seacrest, Lindsay Lohan, Serena Williams, and Eva Longoria. The bride adorned three different but very beautiful gowns which were designed by Vera Wang.

After their divorce, Kardashian and Humphries cleared the air by saying that their romance was very much real and not a publicity stunt. Both of them have completely regretted their marriage. In June 2021, Kim confessed on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion of getting “cold feet” the night before her wedding to which Kris Jenner even offered to help her own way.

During their honeymoon in Italy, Kardashian realized her marriage was not going to work out. “I was like, ‘F*ck, I think I made the wrong decision,’ she remembered. “For anyone out there listening, if you have cold feet, it is not it.” The famous personality said that she even called Humphries for quite a few months in order to apologize for how their marriage ended but he just would not pick up any of her calls. In addition to this, she described Kris as a very faith-based person. She further stated that “Only if I was mature enough, I would have wanted the annulment too. I wish I was only married once.”

