Kim Kardashian Pregnant With Pete Davidson: Everything We Know – CR News

Is Kim Kardashian Pregnant With Pete Davidson?, Scroll down to know everything. In the midst of divorcing husband, Kanye West, the Billionaire socialite started dating Actor and Comedian, Pete Davidson, in the fall of 2021. She made her relationship official through an Instagram post. Read more to find out how the sparks of their relationship began.

Kim Kardashian Pregnant With Pete Davidson?

Their relationship has been the talk of the town since the day Kim revealed it to the world and made it official, shocking almost everyone. Recently, Kim expressed how she feels about her boyfriend on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” stating, “It feels good. I think it’s just in life like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it. ” She also revealed that along with his multiple tattoos, Pete also got Kim`s name branded on his chest showcasing their strong bond.

Lately, Pete`s mom, Amy, being the number one supporter of this couple, expressed her love and support and how she feels about their future. She replied to comment – “She [Kim] will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year.”, saying- “yayyyy!” expressing her enthusiasm. She later deleted her reply.

This 6-month-old relationship appears to be gaining a lot of public attention. It still is a little unsure that they are planning for a baby but with them being this serious about one another, who knows what the future holds.

Everything You Need To Know About Kim Kardashian

Kimberly Noel is popularly known as “Kim Kardashian” was born October 21, 1980. She is a 41 years old American socialite, media personality, businesswoman, and billionaire, who started off her career as a model. Initially, she was Paris Hilton`s Personal Assistant, who is an American hotel heiress and socialite. Kim came into talks in 2007 when a sex tape of her and her boyfriend of that time, Ray J, an R&B singer, was leaked online.

She first got married to her boyfriend when she was 19, but the two got divorced not soon after. She then married her boyfriend, Kris Humphries. Unfortunately, they were only married for 72 days and got their divorce finalized on June 3, 2013.

She started dating Kanye West amid her second divorce in 2011 and had their daughter, North West, in June 2013. In May 2014, they decided to get married. They were a really powerful and popular couple gaining lots of media and public attention but sadly they decided to end their 6 years of marriage on February 19, 2021.

Who Is Pete Davidson?

Peter Michael Davidson is an American comedian, actor, and writer. He was born on November 26, 1993. He has made appearances in many popular television shows like – Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Wild n Out, Guy Code, and Failosophy. He has performed stand-up comedy on Adam DeVine’s House Party, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Comedy Underground with Dave Attell. He even starred and co-wrote the semi-autobiographical comedy-drama film The King of Staten Island.

He is currently a cast member on the late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL). This 28 year old celebrity has been heartthrobs of many like- Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Beckinsale, and many more.

Kim and Pete`s dating Timeline?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their relationship official via an Instagram post. Speculations of them dating, started in October after the couple kissed on-screen during a Saturday Night Live sketch. Many assumed that the kiss must have led to romantic feelings in between them and marked the start of their wildly popular relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating, Page Six reports. pic.twitter.com/ds7smBYRvC — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 18, 2021

As soon as the news of their dating went public, they received a lot of media and public attention, getting crazy responses. They`ve been dating for 6 months now and have been spotted going on their cute little dates many times.

A source tells that Kim is “intrigued” by Pete and “likes him.” She mentioned her relationship on The Ellen Show and fans were really happy to see her act all cute and coy. It is no surprise that Pete has got his charms and Kim definitely fell hard for him. She loves how much fun they have when they are together. A source revealed “Kim isn’t looking to date anyone right now. She’s loving this time in her life and having a lot of fun. There is no pressure between them. Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that. They have plans to see each other again while Kim is in New York City. Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her.”

Kanye Reaction To This Relationship?

In one of his songs, Kanye called out Pete Davidson saying- “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass“. It is no secret that Kanye is against this relationship. He has expressed his feeling publicly by calling out Pete again and again. One can definitely say that Pete is the villain of Kanye`s story right now! After the news of the two datings surfaced, Kanye reiterated that he is still married to Kim. After hearing Kim`s monologue on SNL, he stated, “SNL’ making my wife say, ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. And I ain’t never even seen the papers; we’re not even divorced.”

