Kim Kardashian Mocked by Kanye West to Compared her with Marge Simpson

Kim Kardashian seems to always get caught in a sea of controversies in ‘The Kardashians’ show – whether it is for their dressing style, dating life, or comments on the working class. Till now, 5 amazing episodes have been released. A perfect melange of family drama and sisters supporting each other in hard times; the audience has seen it all.

It is without any doubt, one of the hottest shows on Netflix. But, what has taken the internet by the toss is what happened in the previous episode of the series. Well, we hope that you have watched it. If not, do not worry given below are all the hot deets you need to know. The main topic of this article will be How Kanye West compared Kim Kardashian with Marge Simpson?

Did Kanye West Mock Kim Kardashian by Comparing Her With Marge Simpson?

If one does not know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for quite a few years before they finally agreed to a messy divorce. According to ‘The Kardashians’ latest episode, we learned some disturbing things. Apparently, Kanye West went very hard on the media personality.

She was even Kim was made fun of by her ex-husband. Why you may ask us! It was because of the leather outfit Kim adorned at the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Award for SKIMS.

As per Kim’s words, Kanye West was not much delighted to see Kim in that dress! He also went on to say that now her career is in danger because of the dress. What is more, he went on to compare Kardashian’s outfit with that of a popular cartoon character, Marge Simpson! For this reason, Kanye West is being severely trolled. At the present time, no comment has been out from his side yet.

Is Kim Kardashian Devastated by Kanye’s Mean Comments?

When it comes to fashion, Kim has always ruled the game and how! However, after marriage, it was Kanye who used to decide what Kim must wear for any occasion – be it a party or an award show, a casual night out with friends, or a small dinner with family; reports suggest that almost all of her ensembles were pre-decided by Kanye West only! In the beginning, West was an admirer of Kim’s sense of fashion but soon after, changes in behavior caused it to ruin.

