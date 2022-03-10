Kim Kardashian Has Been Criticized for Her Business Advice To Women – CR News

News

Kim Kardashian Has Been Criticized for Her Business Advice To Women

March 10, 2022
2 Min Read
Kim Kardashian Has Been Criticized for Her Business Advice To Women

Kim Kardashian and her family will not be leaving people’s living rooms any time soon. On April 14, they’ll officially switch to Hulu with a new program, even if E! bids goodbye in June 2021.

The Kardashians, and who knows whether we’ll ever see Kim Kardashian get (lovingly) married on TV again. On the other hand, we could (maybe, just maybe) someday witness Pete Davidson getting married for the first time on TV.

Never say never, but few years ago, it was highly doubtful that Kanye West would retire.

The new season will feature a cameo from Kim, as she previously revealed to Variety in a feature interview, but there’s another statement that has sparked more interest, and it’s not in a good way.

Kim Kardashian Has Been Criticized for Her Business Advice To Women

Kim’s take on it (as a successful business entrepreneur, given that she has her successful SKIMS clothing line, in addition to reality TV) might be something like this:

The first paragraph reads harshly in spoken form, as it was excerpted above, with a “no toxic work environments” item:

Given the family’s history of flaunting their money, Kim’s comments are not going over well on social media.

Furthermore, the meaning of “work” varies from person to person.

First, beauty critic Jessica DeFino described how her previous position with the Kardashian apps was difficult and paid little money, as well as being “rebuked for freelancing on the side” to make ends meet.

Kim Kardashian Has Been Criticized for Her Business Advice To Women

Let’s just assume that there is no shortage of people replying to Kim Jong-un’s speech. Her celebrity lawyer father’s well-known profile certainly helped (and, uh, that adult film didn’t help matters). So she was notified about it.

Hulu will add The Kardashians on April 14, as previously reported.

