Kim Kardashian Has Been Criticized for Her Business Advice To Women – CR News

Kim Kardashian and her family will not be leaving people’s living rooms any time soon. On April 14, they’ll officially switch to Hulu with a new program, even if E! bids goodbye in June 2021.

The Kardashians, and who knows whether we’ll ever see Kim Kardashian get (lovingly) married on TV again. On the other hand, we could (maybe, just maybe) someday witness Pete Davidson getting married for the first time on TV.

Never say never, but few years ago, it was highly doubtful that Kanye West would retire.

The new season will feature a cameo from Kim, as she previously revealed to Variety in a feature interview, but there’s another statement that has sparked more interest, and it’s not in a good way.

Kim’s take on it (as a successful business entrepreneur, given that she has her successful SKIMS clothing line, in addition to reality TV) might be something like this:

The first paragraph reads harshly in spoken form, as it was excerpted above, with a “no toxic work environments” item:

Given the family’s history of flaunting their money, Kim’s comments are not going over well on social media.

The video is worse 😂😂pic.twitter.com/O0S4871Nyu — Harry Potter’s sass △⃒⃘. (@longLXVEwxlm) March 9, 2022

Furthermore, the meaning of “work” varies from person to person.

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

First, beauty critic Jessica DeFino described how her previous position with the Kardashian apps was difficult and paid little money, as well as being “rebuked for freelancing on the side” to make ends meet.

Let’s just assume that there is no shortage of people replying to Kim Jong-un’s speech. Her celebrity lawyer father’s well-known profile certainly helped (and, uh, that adult film didn’t help matters). So she was notified about it.

Hulu will add The Kardashians on April 14, as previously reported.

They need to do a real reality show where she is dropped off in a small town with a studio apartment, no vehicle, no connections and no bank account. Let her take a bus to a minimum wage job then see if she can work hard enough to make it. — Cinloou 🇨🇦 (@cinloou7) March 9, 2022

Kim K is one of the hardest working people out there but hard work is not a very good predictor of success in business. For every success story there are 100 other people working 2 jobs and living paycheck to paycheck. — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) March 9, 2022

I wish I was born rich so I could be self-made — sweet treat enjoyer (@opinion_hater) March 9, 2022

Women have not been working hard enough- -says the rich woman born w/ a silver spoon who has: maids,

nannies,

tutors,

Assistants,

chauffeurs, etc. Freeing her to WORK

w/o the burdens of UNPAID CARE WORK most women bear that men then use against us to pay us less. — Cassandra🌻 (@Trojangoddess) March 9, 2022

