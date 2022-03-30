Kim Kardashian Apologizes For Her Business Related “Get Up And Work” Advise To Women

Beauty Mogul, Kim Kardashian`s viral statement – “it seems like nobody wants to work these days”, made by her on a Reality Show has stirred up a lot of controversies putting a target on her back.

She received a lot of judgment from the audience for this insensitive remark. Read more to find out more about this wild disputation.

Why does Kim Apologize for her Insensitive Statement?

It is no secret that Kim’s get up and work” advice has put her in a lot of trouble . The Billionaire gave her so-called advice in her new Reality Show- “it seems like nobody wants to work these days”.

People accused her of being ‘tone-deaf” and pointed out that not everyone has a life as privileged as hers and that she should have kept this in mind while making this statement and saying that her advice was to ” get your f***ing ass up’.

She apologized to the public and in her defense, she said- “That statement that I said was without questions and conversations around it and it became a soundbite really with no context.

I came off of the notion and the question right before – which was, ‘after 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous.’ She also added, “My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would [I] give to women.”

She clarified her advice saying –

‘Being on a reality show does not mean overnight success. “

Adding to her clarification, she said- “The advice that I would give is that… having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success. You have to work really hard to get there even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media.

You can, if you put in a lot of hard work, and it wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think they don’t work hard. I know that they do.”

She made an apology saying: “It was taken out of context but I’m really sorry if it was received that way. “

All that You Need to Know About Kim Kardashian

Kimberly Noel is popularly known as “Kim Kardashian” was born on October 21, 1980. She is an American socialite, media personality, businesswoman, and billionaire, who started off her career as a model. Initially, she was Paris Hilton`s Personal Assistant, who is an American hotel heiress and socialite.

Kim came into talks in 2007 when a sex tape of her and her boyfriend of that time, Ray J, an R&B singer, was leaked online.

Kim Kardashian is a social media phenomenon, and founder & owner of KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and the shapewear brand SKIMS. Her amazing business skills have definitely allowed her to make a fortune. She is an icon for many. She is also known for defending OJ Simpson in 1995.

Kim’s Current Relationship Situation?

She has four beautiful kids- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The couple that made many sensations began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014. Both of them decided to part ways in February, after almost 7 years of their marriage.

There is no doubt that this couple`s divorce has been wildly public and has upset many. Kanye West has been very vocal about how much he despises this situation and has made unnecessary online posts attacking his ex-wife- Kim Kardashian over trivial matters.

Currently, she seems to be in a relationship with a TV personality and comedian- Pete Davidson. Their relationship has been the talk of the town since the day Kim revealed it to the world and made it official, shocking almost everyone.

Recently, Kim expressed how she feels about her boyfriend on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” stating, “It feels good. I think it’s just in life like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it. ” She also revealed that along with his multiple tattoos, Pete also got Kim`s name branded on his chest showcasing their strong bond.

Why Kim’s Online Bashing Of Kanye?

Kim has expressed how distressed and sad she feels about her ex-husband constantly making things worse for the both of them. Kanye West does not seem to be doing good. Kim has been keeping quiet about the matter but recently, she spoke up about Kanye`s never-ending criticism of her.

The 41- years old, American socialite and social media tycoon, appears to be angry over Kanye posting about his family issues ( about Kim posting a screenshot of her and North West on TikTok .) online. Along with the screenshot, he wrote- “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will.”