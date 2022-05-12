Kate Middleton Looks ADORABLE in Blue as She arrives in Scotland: See

Kate Middleton gave us motherly vibes as she was seen cuddling with a baby during storytime at a Glasgow school recently as she accompanied Prince William on a two-day whirlwind tour of Scotland.

The Duchess of Cambridge who is aged 40 visited St John’s Primary School which is located in Port Glasgow where reportedly, she and the Duke who is 39 years old, took part in a Roots of Empathy session as well as interacted with several of the students and teachers who took part.

Kate Middleton is elegant as she arrives in Scotland

The mother of three children is well known for her love of re-wearing clothes and also for high street brands. This time, she sported a 170 euro baby blue blouse from Cefinn, which she chose to pair with a smart pair of navy trousers and one of her favorite long-line Catherine Walker coats for this particular occasion.

The Duchess, who has long had a passion for the Early Years sector, was very happy to embrace the arms of the baby who was involved in the session. As per a number of reports, she had earlier confessed this year in 2022 that she often feels ‘broody’ on royal visits.

It was only later when William and Kate visited the Wheatley Group site in Kennishead in order to see for themselves how they are transforming the lives of underprivileged or vulnerable people. These also included those who were at risk of becoming homeless, before they set out to travel to the University of Glasgow.

During their visit to the school, Prince William and Kate viewed a Roots of Empathy session which involved pupils interacting with a mother and her young baby as they learn how to build their understanding of the baby’s needs and emotions.

The Duchess managed her beautiful brunette locks behind her shoulders for the occasion and complimented the loom with a pair of pearl drop earrings. In the meantime, as far as her makeup is concerned, she kept it neutral for the outing, opting for a sweep of blush and only a dash of black eyeliner.

The Duke and Duchess appeared in good spirits as they arrived at the school in Glasgow where they were greeted by the teachers and students together.

