Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Seen Having Fun With Kids Before They Leave For Work

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s sweet tradition with kids before they leave for work

Before Kate Middleton and Prince William’s visit to Wales yesterday, well-wishers had asked the couple about their children Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louise. In return, Prince William opened about their family tradition.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opened up about their royal duties towards their children before leaving for work.

The couple has been seen traveling a lot for work. Last week Kate had visited Denmark and Prince William had traveled to Dubai. It is very rare when their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louise travel with them to public cases. Most of the time they are left back at home.

But Prince William has finally opened about the funny and exciting tradition they complete before anyone leaves for their tour. Before their tour to Wales, the couple visited the town of Abergavenny where they met several well-wishers.

When one asked about his children, Prince William replied “The children are very well, thank you. They are always asking us where we are going.

And we show them where we are on the map.” Later this week the couple with his three children will have to sit with a world map as Kate Middleton and Prince William have scheduled one tour in the Caribbean for a week. They have planned this tour just to help mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Their next professional trip will start on March 19 which will be held in Belize, Jamaica, and also in the Bahamas.

As per reports, this tour will end before March 26. On the other hand, Kensington Palace informed that William and Kate will be visiting the historic Mayan sites to celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community in Belize. They have planned to explore the country’s biodiversity also. In the Jamaican area, the couple and the Jamaican Defence Force will be celebrating the legacy of Bob Marley.