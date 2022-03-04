This Is What Kanye “ye” West Feels About Kim Kardashian Being Legally Single

Let’s see what Kanye “Ye” West feels about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new relationship status as their divorce proceedings continue.

Now Kim Kardashian is officially and legally single once again. On March 2, Kim Kardashian won the legal fight against her ex-husband Kanye.

The judge had accepted to agree on the official report by Kim Kardashian to terminate her marital status before any final decision of their joint divorce which began in 2019, just a year prior when Kim Kardashian decided to end her seven-year marriage.

Now the attorney Samantha Spector of Kanye West has decided to dispel some false allegations against the rapper Kanye West.

Technically Kanye West is also legally single now. Kanye had mentioned several times before that the main issue he is facing regarding the divorce is the procedural stage. He had clarified before that he always supported the divorce but only if Kim Kardashian satisfied the procedural requirements to protect the rights under the California law.

Since both are legally single, Kanye is concentrating on their children. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. Kim Kardashian has filed her report to get declared single last December.

On February 18, Kanye West had filed out a report claiming that Kadarshian’s steps should be denied without any prejudice so that she can again file her report with the corrections.