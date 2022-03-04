Kanye West Kidnapped Pete in EAZY, Kim Kardashian was Shocked?- CR News

In this article, you will find more information in relation to the Kanye West kidnapping of Pete in EASZY.

- Advertisement -

Kanye West’s newly released music video ‘Eazy’ has left Kim Kardashian in shock. In the video, the rapper is seen kidnapping and burying a Pete Davidson replica alive.”Kim’s jaw dropped when she saw Kanye’s music video. Kim can’t believe what she was seeing unfold” – one of her close friends told the press.

- Advertisement -

West collaborated with The Game on the track and his rap included: ‘God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.’ The music video is completely animated and showed the kidnapping of Pete. Later it was seen that he threw a bag over Pete’s head and ties him up and throws him on the back of an all-terrain vehicle. The West caricature then drags Pete’s figure which is tied up in ropes and buries him alive with his head positioned above the dirt.

- Advertisement -

Kanye West made headlines after releasing the music video just after Kim Kardashian was declared legally single by the court. She wanted to restore her maiden name after her bitter divorce with the rapper who was opposed by him. But, her wish was granted yesterday and she is now considered a single mother of four.

Kanye West’s latest activities have disgusted Kim Kardashian. A close friend of Kim says “it showed the world why Kim left him and why she is better off without that dark cloud hanging over her”. According to the insider, Kim is no longer a West. “Kim isn’t a Westerner or her spouse any longer,” she added. He is the father of her children, and it is not setting a good example when North can go on his Instagram and see a video of him murdering her mother’s boyfriend. In the end, Kanye showed his true colors to the world. She is done making excuses for him.”

Read More: Barbara Corcoran Net Worth: What The Income Of The Richest Shark Tank Cast Members

Kim Kardashian has been recognized as a single woman this week, one year after announcing her divorce from West. In December, Kim went to an LA court and declared herself single after waiting for West to respond to her divorce filing. For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions