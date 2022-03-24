Kanye West Is Harassing Pete Davidson to Leave Kim Kardashian. Full Story Here!

We are back with some latest trending news. Today we are going to discuss the war going on between Kanye West, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian. Seems like Kanye West is way too desperate to fix his relationship with Kim Kardashian. But, this time he has crossed all his limits.

The drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is not coming to an end and looks like the audience is enjoying it well. The former couple used to be in the limelight when they were together but now they are making it even more after getting separated.

Does Kanye West still have feelings for Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West didn’t leave a single moment to target Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. This has led to people wondering if he still has feelings for her. Kanye West has made numerous attempts to publically humiliate Kim Kardashian. He also dedicated one of his songs to her. This is not it. The rapper mentioned his ex-wife while performing on stage when he was out on tour.

While some people still believe that he is still in love with Kim, there are people who believe that he is actually just disturbing Kim with her private life. He should accept the fact that Kim Kardashian has given him a divorce for their own good and he should accept this fact and should move on.

Kim Kardashian is currently dating Pete Davidson and is happy in her life. Many people think that the rapper is just interfering in their private life and is creating havoc. The drama Kanye is creating is not only embarrassing for Kim but Kanye as well. Seems like Kanye has not yet accepted the fact that Kim is in a relationship with Pete and has completely forgotten him.

People are afraid the rapper might take a big step which could create a serious problem for all and he would regret it later. According to the latest news, the rapper has been sending threatening messages to the famous comedian and he is trying his best to ignore the situation at the time period of time. But there will come a day where Pete wouldn’t tolerate this stuff and this could lead to something serious.

