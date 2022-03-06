Local News Journalist Shuts Down Matt Gaetz’s False 2020 Election Claims On Live Television – CR News

Local News Journalist Shuts Down Matt Gaetz’s False 2020 Election Claims On one local news station, Matt Gaetz, a Florida congressman who frequently repeats the untruth that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, was surprised when he was fact-checked in real-time.

“So you’re still sticking to the idea that the 2020 election was stolen? Are we still on board with this?” Bob Solarski, a news anchor for WEAR ABC 3, asked the Republicans during their live discussion.

“Listen,” Mr. Gaetz said. “I think that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and the Electoral College.”

Mr. Solarski, who was standing directly in front of the congressman, spoke up.

“You can’t say that without pointing out that there was a huge conspiracy among supervisors of election’s offices across the country to make this happen, and we haven’t seen any proof of it yet,” he added.

“We all know that there’s a lot of illegal activity going on,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) responded. “But what we don’t have is judges who are just not willing to take it up.

In reality, President Joe Biden won easily in the Electoral College and popular vote, collecting more than 7 million more votes than Mr. Trump.

Following the incident, the former president’s attorneys failed in dozens of courtroom fights to show that the election had been tainted in any manner.

"I believe Donald Trump won the 2020 election," Gaetz said. pic.twitter.com/ZyeQcscS61 — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) March 4, 2022

Despite this, Mr. Trump has continued to maintain that he was the true winner, and has never accepted defeat. Mr. Gaetz is still a firm supporter of his.

Meanwhile, Rep. DeSantis is entangled in his own legal difficulties, as the US Department of Justice investigates whether he broke child sex trafficking laws. Mr. Gaetz has denied all of those accusations, which he claims are part of a criminal extortion plot against him and his family.

