Johnny Depp’s Continuing Lawsuit Is Discussed By Comedian Johnny Rock.: Believe All Women, Except Amber Heard

Looking for some hot piece of news? Well, we assure you that you have certainly reached the right place. Here; we present to you this article which talks about how Chris Rock asked his audience during his recent shows to ‘believe all women except Amber Heard.’ This statement comes after the infamous ongoing defamation trial between Amber and Johnny Depp.

It was during his Ego Death tour in London that the famous comedian Chris Rock took a dig at actor Amber Heard. During his performance, Chris addressed his audience and asked them to ‘believe all women except Amber Heard’. Very recently during a stand-up organized at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the 57-year-old comedian also joked about the disreputable slap by actor Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards 2022 held on March 27.

Shifting our attention toward the main subject of the article, Amber is currently in the middle of a court battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp after he accused her of defamation. Back in the year 2018, a news media reported that Amber wrote about enduring domestic violence for a long time. However, she refused to take any names in the article. Back in the present time, she is defending herself in a $50 million defamation trial in Fairfax in Virginia.

During Chris’ show, he made jokes on the subject of cancel culture. He had said, “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f*** is she on? She s*** in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not s******* fine. She s*** in his bed. Once you s*** in someone’s bed you are just guilty about everything. She s***in his bed. What the f*** is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p****… I’ve been with some crazy b****** but goddammit.”

As per what reports have to suggest, Chris subtly referred to the well-known Oscar slap involving himself and actor Will Smith. To this, he further said, “I’m okay if anybody was wondering. Have got most of my hearing back. Do not expect me to talk about the bulls***. I will talk about it at some point … on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive.” During the Oscars, Will climbed up the stage and slapped Chris as part of his reaction to a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith made by the comedian. Ever since the incident took place, Smith has apologized to the latter in public as well.

