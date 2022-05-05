Johnny Depp Shocker’s: Amber Heard Lied $7M Donation to ACLU, Only Paid $3.5M

Are you ready to hear the big controversy has been running throughout the minds of millions of people? As per reports, it has been officially confirmed that Amber Heard lied about donating $7 million to charity. The infamous Defamation case trial which is currently taking place between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has revealed a plethora of things over time.

In addition to this ongoing drama, there was some other news at the same time that suggests that the world’s richest man, Elon Musk could also be testifying as a witness in the court of law against Amber Heard.

However, the famous personality has neither confirmed nor denied the rumor. The other big news was revealed that Musk paid almost a lot on part of Heard’s donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Read More: Doctor Strange 2 Leak: It’s Been Confirmed John Krasinski Play Mr. Fantastic, with Captain Carter, Black Bolt, and Photon

Amber Heard kept the money of the settlement to herself

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp settled for their divorce back in 2016 when Amber Heard then openly vowed over the part that she would her sum of a whopping $7 million between the two charities which were ACLU with Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA).

The famous personality has stated on quite a number of occasions including the U.K. court back in 2020 that she has donated over the sum to the charities but it was only revealed in the present time that not even one of the organizations has ever received the amount in full.

Terence Dougherty, who is the general counsel of ACLU was called upon to mention the part that the organization did not receive the said amount of $3.5 that Amber Heard had earlier pledged to donate. She only donated $1.3 million to the organization. Also, that donation was made under the name of Johnny Depp himself.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe $4.8 Million Dress At Met Gala 2022

It is only now that Depp’s lawyers have confirmed that she did not pay the pledged amount she had agreed to donate at the time. Dougherty also stated that the organization reached out to her for the donation but it was learned afterward that she was facing some troubles financially whereas the general counsel also mentioned that a lot of payments were made at the time too by Musk as he had a prior relationship with the organization.

The court shall proceed ahead thus keeping in mind the actions of Amber Heard. On the other hand, the audience has been constantly passing judgments and bad-mouthing the personality for lying and failing to donate the pledged amount she asked to give. The news has been making headlines ever since.

There are also some assumptions and theories surrounding Amber Heard that she could find herself in court trouble and that it will certainly have a bad impact on the following judgment considering the recent recordings.

Read More: 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17 Release Date & Spoilers: The Last Before Epic Finale

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc