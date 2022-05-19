John Krasinski Vs Jason Bateman: Who’s Best lead For Mr. Fantastic Character in MCU Fantastic Four Movie?

The battle has started between John Krasinski and Jason Bateman as the audience decides who is the better Mr. Fantastic in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four.

In the present day, we were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the variant of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The role of Reed Richards is of Mr. Fantastic and the character is played by John Krasinski. While most of the fans say that they wish for John to continue with the role of Mr. Fantastic in MCU’s Fantastic Four, there are some individuals who anticipate that someone is fit to suit the role like the Ozark star, Jason Bateman.

We completely believe that both the actors are supremely talented and would play the role to the best of their abilities. Nevertheless, we know that the only person is to acquire the role of Reed Richards a.k.a Mr. Fantastic.

Who’s the Best Mister Fantastic for MCU’s Fantastic Four between John Krasinski and Jason Bateman?

Not only is it hard for us to speculate who will get the role of Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe first but also the competition is getting tougher day by day. As per reports, it is safe to say that John Krasinski is in the lead as fans want him to be in front of the camera so far.

On the other hand, a major part of the fans club also wants Jason Bateman to do the role. John Krasinski is aged 42 while Jason Bateman is 53 years old. It is a known fact that the leader of the Fantastic Four will not just be deemed as a superhero but will also be a father. Both the actors have these fatherly qualities in them as they are fathers in life outside of the camera as well.

As a result, we find it more difficult to conclude who will land the role of this Marvel character. It all depends on Marvel’s decision about whether a new actor is supposed to step in or the role of Mr. Fantastic in MCU’s Fantastic Four will be continued by John Krasinski?

We think that the audience will have to hold their horses and wait till Fantastic Four premiere in theatres in 2023. Don’t forget to tell us in the comments below who you think is the better Mister Fantastic for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four.

