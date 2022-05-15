John Krasinski & Emily Blunt Getting DIVORCE Rumor: Marriage Problem Between Couple

In this particular article, we shall discuss the relationship controversy that is between Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. As per reports, their marriage seems to be falling apart. There have been a lot of relationship controversies in the previous period of time as well. But what makes big to the headlines is the fact that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s relationship is having some problems.

In recent days, there are a number of reports stating that the couple has been a target of many problems in their relationship. The issues have been intensified to an extent where undertaking a divorce is in the talks. At the moment, both John and Emily are going through a tough patch in their marital life.

Are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski having Serious Problems in Relationship?

The couple would need some time to figure out some things in order to make their relationship work. Several news sources have also reported that the couple is not on talking terms at all and also mention that one of the other main reasons why they are not talking to each other is because they are too busy in their own respective careers and upcoming projects. Thus, it is said that they cannot give any time or attention to their relationship at all.

John Krasinski has also been busy with a number of new projects recently and the sources are reporting that the couple is not getting any chance to sort things out at the time.

The audience on the internet has been discussing the big matter that is taking place over the time and the talks have stated that the rising fame of John Krasinski is also another reason why the pair have been tackling a number of hurdles in their relationship, as to mention that Krasinski usually used to adjust the schedule for with Emily Blunt but now he is busy with a number of projects at the time and it’s not looking a good thing for the pair.

While some of the fans are extending their love and support to the couple in this tough time, some are hoping for things to work out between them so that they can rekindle the spark in their marriage and start afresh. It is yet to see how things would go between them and whether they would work things out in their marriage or would finally take a divorce after all.

