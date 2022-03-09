Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Appears in Paris Fashion Week, Report Say’s Second Pregnancy?- CR News

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made it to the headlines after attending the Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2022. The two were spotted heading to the Louis Vuitton show after the news of them being pregnant got surfaced online. The couple is expecting a baby soon. They are already parents to Willa, their daughter who is reportedly ready to welcome their second child. The couple hasn’t shared much about it but, all the fans are excited to know more about their second child.

The two got married twice in the year 2019, where the first time was a surprise ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and the second time again in a large, lavish ceremony in Sarrians, France.

At the event, Sophie Turner kept her baby bump hidden by wearing a leather pinafore dress and white crop top along with a black Louis Vuitton purse and bright red sandals. Joe Jonas accompanied his wife in black in a checkered jacket that he teamed up with a black shirt and pants. All the reporters who were taking a close watch at the actress to spot the baby bump failed as they couldn’t find anything. The couple is very strict when it comes to their child’s privacy. They have requested the paparazzi to not publish any photos of their daughter in order to maintain her privacy.

Read More: Shell Stop Buying Russia Oil, McDonald’s Restaurants Will Closed In Russia?

Sophie and Joe have not publicly confirmed the news of expecting a second child. The pregnancy rumor sparked last month when the couple was seen heading out for a brunch outing during which Turner seemed to have shown her baby bump. The couple started dating in 2016 and had their first child in the year 2020. Is the couple expecting their second child this year? Stay connected and follow this page for the latest updates.

Credit: StormShadowCrew

While the spectators who were keeping an eye on the Game of Thrones star for a pregnancy bump were disappointed to discover she was hiding it with her pants. Last month, the pair sparked pregnancy rumors after being photographed heading out for a brunch date, during which Turner appeared to be displaying her baby bump. Reports by E-News, however, claim that regardless of any official announcement regarding the same, a source close to the International portal has confirmed the news and stated that the pair is expecting their second kid.

Read More: Is Elizabeth Creasy Pregnant? The Journalist Shared The Picture Of Her Paunch

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas appear at Paris Fashion Week amid reported second pregnancy#ParisFashionWeek2022 https://t.co/5IHUxG0TMN — R.Glitz (@republic_glitz) March 8, 2022

When it comes to their newborn, the couple has been quite protective of their privacy. Willa is the name of their first daughter. The parents have been particularly picky about their daughter’s public appearances, and they’ve requested the paparazzi to not take any photographs of her.

Meanwhile, Sophie was seen strolling through the streets of Los Angeles with her spouse Joe Jonas earlier when she showed off her baby bump. The pair started dating in 2016 and became parents to a girl child the following year. During a recent outing with Joe, she donned a teal green maxi gown. For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions