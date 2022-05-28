Johnny Depp – Amber Heard Case Closed: Heard Found Guilty Of Defaming Johnny Depp, Is This Something That Could Happen?

We’re here to talk about the long-term relationship issue that’s been going on for a while, so the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial is almost at the end.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship has made headlines for a long time, especially since they’ve been battling in court over their divorce.

The trial has made a lot of twists and revealed a lot of information about Amber Heard, who is undoubtedly in terrible shape at the moment and says the part that the audience is eager to learn more about the trial since it is approaching its conclusion point and what decision will be ruled out by the jury after all.

The Jury May Now Rule That Amber Heard Is Guilty:

Since the trial began, there have been a lot of rumbles, and although sources claim that Amber Heard will testify in court this Thursday as the final witness for the case. However, that does not negate the fact that there are millions of individuals who will be awaiting his defense team’s appearance.

Johnny Depp – Amber Heard Case Live Trail:

On May 27, the jury would be occupied for hours in order to come to a decision that same day.

The jury will now go through all of the paperwork to see whether Amber Heard truly defamed Johnny Depp in 2018, and if it appears to be true, she will have to pay a significant sum of money, perhaps $50 million for harm compensation. In this aspect, some sort of negotiation would take place.

Keep in mind that this is a civil case rather than a criminal one and that neither of the personalities will be detained on criminal charges because to say that one of the personalities who wins the suit will receive money. Add that a civil action may be filed in any sort of situation, whether it is about the property or personal concerns.

Another point to consider is that it looks terrible for Amber Heard at the moment since the evidence has shown that Johnny Depp never assaulted her and she was the one who was abusive towards him and bullied him by calling him demeaning terms.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the outcome on May 27, and how it will be announced at the time since everyone is waiting for the decision to arrive.

Some Tweeter Reaction Regarding The Depp – Heard Case:

Congratulations to #AmberHeard for helping #JohnnyDepp become international face of Domestic Abuse victims #Mentoo won't have to hide anymore! — neo_p (@KuchDilNeKaha) May 28, 2022

I feel like #JohnnyDepp has proven his burden… he didn’t have to use dirty tactics, cheap shots,

or manipulated evidence because the truth was always on his side. #AmberHeard couldn’t stop lying, couldn’t stop changing her story on the stand in real time. — Sarah Testa 🏴‍☠️ (@whatfieryhell) May 28, 2022

