Javon Walton To Be The Newest Addition To Umbrella Academy Season 3

The third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is all set to release soon. The production was wrapped six months ago, but Netflix tweeted on their twitter handle revealing a new cast member that would be the part of season 3. Netflix has confirmed that Javon Walton will be seen in the upcoming season. This is what Netflix tweeted: “I heard a rumor… that Javon Walton is joining the cast of Umbrella Academy Season 3 — and I’m happy to confirm that it is true!” Javon reacted to this with his own account saying “Let’s go.”

RELATED POST: Alec Baldwin Comments On The Rust Lawsuit In This Interview

Javon Walton is a 22-year-old American actor who started his career in the year 2019. He appeared in the HBO television series Euphoria. In the year 2020, he got a chance of becoming the main character of the famous Amazon Prime series called “Utopia”.

He also appeared in an animated comedy horror film known as “The Addams Family 2” last year. For 2022, we will get to see him in Umbrella Academy which is one of the famous shows on Netflix.

As of now, no spoilers or raw scans are released by Netflix. There’s no update on what role Walton is going to play in Umbrella Academy. From the season 2 ending, we can guess that Walton might be playing a character who is a part of the Sparrow Academy. However, these are just assumptions and no confirmation is done by the team of Umbrella Academy or Netflix itself. Some more additions to the third season of the show are- Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David. Earlier this year, Netflix continued to tease the Sparrows’ arrival with a new series of character posters. The official date for the premiere of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is still not declared by Netflix. Fans are eagerly waiting for the date and the suspense that season 3 holds for them.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions