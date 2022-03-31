Is Taylor Swift Becoming A Doctor? Taylor Swift To Receive Honorary Doctorate From New York University

Is Taylor Swift Becoming A Doctor? Well, scroll down to know more. Indeed, yes, Taylor Swift is becoming a doctor! Read the full article to know everything from scratch, like who’s Taylor swift(if you don’t know that yet), everything about her singing career, and much more.

Taylor Swift: The Untold Story

Taylor Alison Swift is a singer-songwriter born on December 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania. She is a multi-Grammy award-winning American singer/songwriter who, in 2010 at the age of 20, became the youngest artist in history to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. In 2011 Swift was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year.

She also has been named the American Music Awards Artist of the Year, as well as the Entertainer of the Year for both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music, among many other accolades. As of this writing, she is also the top-selling digital artist in music history. Her father, Scott Swift, is a stockbroker; her mother, Andrea Swift, is a homemaker who previously worked as a fund marketing executive; and her brother, Austin, is an actor.

Swift spent her early years on a Christmas tree farm with her parents. Swift showed an interest in music at an early age, and she progressed quickly from roles in children’s theatre to her first appearance before a crowd of thousands. She was age 11 when she sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a Philadelphia 76ers basketball game, and the following year she picked up the guitar and began to write songs.

Taking her inspiration from country music artists such as Shaina Twain and the Dixie Chicks, Swift crafted original material that reflected her experiences of tween alienation. When she was 13, Swift’s parents sold their farm in Pennsylvania to move to Hendersonville, Tennessee, so that she could devote more of her time to courting country labels in nearby Nashville.

How Taylor Swift Became The Most Successful Artist Of Her Generation

A development deal with RCA Records allowed Swift to make the acquaintance of recording-industry veterans, and in 2004, at age 14, she signed with Sony/ATV as a songwriter. At venues in the Nashville area, she performed many of the songs she had written, and it was at one such performance that she was noticed by record executive Scott Borchetta.

Borchetta signed Swift to his fledgling Big Machine label, and her first single, “Tim McGraw” was released in the summer of 2006.

The song was an immediate success, spending eight months on the Billboard country singles chart. Now age 16, Swift followed with a self-titled debut album, and she went on tour. Taylor Swift was certified platinum in 2007, having sold more than one million copies in the United States, and Swift continued a rigorous touring schedule, opening for artists such as Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and many more.

On Swift’s second album, Fearless (2008), she demonstrated a refined pop sensibility, managing to court the mainstream pop audience. With sales of more than half a million copies in its first week, Fearless opened at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. It ultimately spent more time atop that chart than any other album released that decade.

In 2009 Swift embarked on her first tour as a headliner, playing to sold-out venues across North America. Fearless was recognized as album of the year by the Academy of Country Music in April, and she topped the best female video category for “You Belong with Me” at the MTV video music awards (VMAs) in September. At the CMA Awards that November, Swift won all four categories in which she was nominated. Her recognition as CMA entertainer of the year made her the youngest-ever winner of that award, as well as the first female solo artist to win since 1999.

She began 2010 with an impressive showing at the Grammy Awards, where she collected four honors, including best country song, a best country album, and the top prize of album of the year. Later that year Swift made her feature-film debut in the romantic comedy Valentine’s Day and was named the new spokesperson for CoverGirl cosmetics. Swift reclaimed the CMA entertainer of the year award in 2011, and the following year she won Grammys for best country solo performance and best country song for “Mean,” a single from Speak Now.

After this, she released a number of other albums like Speak Now (2010), The Lorax (2012), and then finally in 2019 she released her seventh album, Lover. She turned out to be the only female artist to ever win Album of the Year three times at the Grammys and the only solo artist this century to have three albums reach No. 1 in one year.

Is She Really Becoming A Doctor?

Taylor Swift might be excelling in her field of music, but it turns out that the singer-songwriter is heading back to school, well, kind of. According to reports, Swift is set to receive her Doctorate of Fine Arts during NYU’s spring graduation ceremony on May 18 at Yankee Stadium, and will reportedly deliver a speech to the class of 2022.

Not only did Swift not attend NYU, but due to her contributions to the music industry, the university wants to celebrate the impact her music has had on culture. Naturally, her academic recognition has raised some eyebrows, with several calling out the decision as an insult to those who’ve spent thousands of dollars and given up countless hours to achieve the same thing.

NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music launched a new course back in January, which showcased the singer-songwriter’s business and writing practices, including how gender and race interact in the music industry. As for the class that she’s being celebrated for, swift reportedly hasn’t contributed to it, nor has she taken the course. Hearing the public questioning, NYU has shared a public statement about why they’ve decided to award Swift with the degree nonetheless.

To celebrate the graduation, Swift has launched a line of limited-edition merchandise for college graduates, aptly titled “I’m Feeling ’22”. In the lineup, graduates can get their hands on patches and charms to decorate their graduation caps, as well as party supplies like balloons and cake toppers.

Whether you think Swift’s contributions to music warrants an entire doctorate degree is up for discussion. Either way, that graduating class is definitely lucky to get a speech from Swift.

