Is Jaden Smith Gay? A Deep Analysis About The Rumors And His Relationships

Jayden Smith is no stranger to fame and controversy. The rapper is the son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Some of the previous controversies he stirred include the statement he made in 2013 against conventional education and encouraged students to drop out of school. He received a lot of media attention even when he endorsed veganism and the same diet caused him serious health issues. He has been getting attention for yet another controversial claim of his, and this time, it is about his sexuality.

Jaden never openly mentioned anything about his sexuality or even relationships for that matter. The star is said to keep things low-key. As an obvious outcome of being a part of the entertainment industry, he has been linked to several famous personalities like Kylie Jenner, model Sarah Snyder, and actress Odessa Adlon. No one knows whether these linkups are true or not, as Jaden has never made his love life public.

Why People Think Jaden Is Gay

So far, all the people he’s been shipped with are women, so it is most possible that he is straight. There was just one fiasco that made people think otherwise, and that drama was instigated by none other than Jaden himself! During the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival music festival back in November of 2018, Smith got up on stage and declared:

“I just wanna say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f**king much. And I wanna tell you guys something, I wanna tell you, Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my mother f**king boyfriend! And he’s been my mother f**king boyfriend my whole f**king life…It’s true!”

That took all the netizens by surprise. Some had their doubts about this because Tyler, The Creator never acknowledged this. They were torn between deciding whether it was a failed joke or unrequited love. A few months later, Tyler won a Grammy. Jaden’s tweet congratulating his “boyfriend” simply intensified the drama.

My Boyfriend Just Won A Grammy — Jaden (@jaden) January 27, 2020

The mess was eventually cleared up when rumors died down and Smith began to be linked to the women he is seen hanging out with. According to Gossip Cop, a spokesperson for their family responded to the rumors and claimed that “There’s no truth to any of it.”

As the last word, all we can say is that Jaden’s sexuality is unknown as he has never addressed it, and although there are rumors of him having a girlfriend, Jaden hasn’t spoken out about it.

Jaden’s Current Rumored Girlfriend (2022)

His current rumored girlfriend is said to be Sab Zada, who is a popular Youtuber. They’ve been spotted together multiple times, the latest event being the Coachella 2022, where they were seen holding hands. Again, we cannot confirm if this is true or not, because neither of the two has acknowledged any such claims.

