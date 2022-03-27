Kim Kardashian Takes A Subtle Dig At Kanye West In Vogue Hong Kong’s June Issue, Following Her Husband’s Online Assaults

Reality TV Star, Kim Kardashian, has shown how unsettled she feels about, Kanye West, her ex-husband`s persistent “attacks” on her. It is no surprise that Kanye took their messy divorce the hard way. He has been continuously calling her out on social media over trivial matters. Read more to find out about the never-ending beef.

Kim Kardashian Bashes Kanye West For “Attacking” Her Online

Kim has expressed how distressed and sad she feels about her ex-husband constantly making things worse for the both of them. Kanye West does not seem to be doing good. Kim has been keeping quiet about the matter but recently, she spoke up about Kanye`s never-ending criticism towards her.

The 41- years old, American socialite and social media tycoon, appears to be angry over Kanye posting about his family issues ( about Kim posting a screenshot of her and North West on TikTok .) online. Along with the screenshot, he wrote- “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will.”

In return, she said, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her so much happiness.”

She concluded by saying, “Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

This is one of the few examples of how Kanye has been bullying Kim online. In January, Kim threw a birthday party for her daughter, Chicago West, who turned four this year. Kanye was unhappy and complained saying that he did not get an invitation to the birthday bash. However, it was earlier reported by TMZ, that Kim did invite him and he very well attended the party. He showed up and expressed how thankful he was but did not give Kim any credit.

Who Is Kim Kardashian?

Kimberly Noel is popularly known as “Kim Kardashian” was born October 21, 1980. She is an American socialite, media personality, businesswoman, and billionaire, who started off her career as a model. Initially, she was Paris Hilton`s Personal Assistant, who is an American hotel heiress and socialite. Kim came into talks in 2007 when a sex tape of her and her boyfriend of that time, Ray J, an R&B singer , was leaked online.

She is a social media phenomenon, and founder & owner of KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and shapewear brand SKIMS. Her amazing business skills have definitely allowed her to make a fortune. She is an icon for many.

Who Is Kanye West?

Ye is an American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer who is commonly known by his birth name, Kanye West. he was born on June 8, 1977 . He was born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago, West . With a net worth of 180 crores USD, Ye has made a sensation in both- music and fashion industry. He rose to success after His second album, Late Registration (2005) became a hit. With a number of hit singles, including “Diamonds from Sierra Leone” and “Gold Digger”—and earned West three more Grammy Awards.

What All Do You Need To Know About Rhe “Messy Divorce”?



The couple that made many sensations began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014. Both of them decided to part ways in February, after almost 7 years of their marriage. There is no doubt that this couple`s divorce has been wildly public and has upset many. Kanye West has been very vocal about how much he despises this situation and has made unnecessary online posts attacking his ex-wife- Kim Kardashian over trivial matters.

During an interview with Vogue, Kim opened up about why she filed for divorce saying- “For so long, I did what made other people happy. I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good.”

Both, Kim and Kanye have shared beautiful 6 years and have 4 kids together- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 . During the June 3, 2021 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian ( Kim`s sister) confessed, “Kim has been struggling privately behind the camera about her relationship and it’s tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger. And, you know, sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through.”

She confessed on the season finale of KUWTK, “After turning 40 this year, I realized, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.’ To me, I thought, ‘Oh my god, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common; I want someone that wants to work out with me . . . it’s like the little things is what I don’t have. I will be happy. I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” she added, referencing a quote she saw on the internet.

Both of them separated soon after and are now dating different people. Kim seems to be in a happy and loving relationship with Pete Davidson whereas Kanye West was seen to be dating Julia Fox but still made controversial remarks saying he wants a second chance from Kim. He continued making such remarks and publicly bashed Kim. Kim expressed how upset she was with his careless behavior. Keeping all their differences aside, they both continue to co-parent together.

