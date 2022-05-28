Harry Styles Contributes $1 Million From “Love on Tour 2022” To Gun Safety Support Fund In US

In the United States, Harry Styles has committed over $1 million to a gun safety support fund.

Following the Uvalde school shooting on Tuesday, Styles pledged the cash to the ‘Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund’ in the United States through Live Nation.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Houston, Texas, which teaches children aged seven to 10. Governor Abbott announced that the suspect was shot dead by responding law enforcement officials.

19 small children and two instructors were murdered at the school. It was the deadliest school shooting in the United States since Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, as well as the third-deadliest school shooting in history.

On Instagram, Styles announced that he will be donating money from his upcoming ‘Love On Tour’ to the gun safety fund, which Live Nation is matching up to $1 million.

“I have been devastated by the recent series of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas, just as I am sure each and every one of you has been. ” Styles wrote in his blog.

“We will be working with Everytown on our North American tour, donating to help their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

Styles has joined Brandon Flowers, Taylor Swift, Madonna, and Olivia Rodrigo in expressing his outrage and demanding more stringent gun control measures in light of the shooting.

“I cannot imagine the anguish and devastation that these 19 parents must feel,” Madonna wrote on social media, along with a clip from her 2019 ‘God Control’ music video.

Madonna also urged legislators to “protect our children,” urging them to “reduce access to firearms for those who are at risk of hurting themselves or others.” Flowers described the most recent instance in Uvalde as “devastating” in a new interview with Rolling Stone UK.

