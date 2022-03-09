Eminem Breaks RIAA Record For Most Gold & Platinum Singles Ever – CR News

Eminem has immersed himself in heavy metal, just as he did after his performance in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The Detroit rapper hasn’t moved genres; he’s the new King of Gold and Platinum Singles.

Shady/Aftermath/Interscope’s Eminem has become the No. 1 awarded artist for singles in the 64-year history of the Gold & Platinum program, according to the RIAA. With the reveal of 73.5 million new award units on Tuesday, Fox’s career total now stands at 227.5 million: 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications. The previous all-time high was held by Drake, who had 163.5 million followers. Rihanna is in third place with 151.5 million followers.

Marshall Mathers II becomes one of only seven artists with three or more Diamond-certified albums in the United States, with sales of at least 10 million units. Garth Brooks (nine), The Beatles (six), Led Zeppelin (five), and Eagles, Shania Twain, and Whitney Houston all have three nominations.

“These honors recognize Eminem’s unwavering dedication to his craft and the enduring bond he has created with fans over the last 20 years,” RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier added. “Well done to Eminem and his entire label crew for raising the bar higher than ever before.”

Eminem released his second album, The Slim Shady LP, in 1999. With his 2000 sequel The Marshall Mathers LP, he broke into the stratosphere. “The Real Slim Shady” was the first of his three number-one singles, and “Stan,” which featured Edith Finch’s grandmother, became one of his most popular songs. Both were certified for 7 million sales each; the former was today reissued with bonus content.

Marshall Mathers has now recorded a streak of nine consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. The Eminem Show (2002) is his best-selling disc, with sales of 12 million units, according to the RIAA. Marshall Mathers’ debut album, The Slim Shady LP (10 million), and the 2005 compilation Curtain Call: The Hits (10 million) are also Diamond-certified.

In 2002, he received a Best Original Song Oscar for “Lose Yourself,” from the 8 Mile film. It was the first hip-hop song to win an Academy Award.

The song has been certified by the RIAA as 13 times platinum; it’s tied with his “Love the Way You Lie” (featuring Rihanna) for the most among his singles, followed by 2010’s “Not Afraid” (11 million).

Last month, Eminem performed during the historic Super Bowl Halftime Show, which also included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

