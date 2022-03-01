EastEnders Fame Stevie Basaula Quits Isaac Baptiste Role: Here’s Why?

In this article, you will find more information in relation to EastEnders’ Stevie Basaula’s departure from Isaac Baptiste’s role.

The famous ‘EastEnders’ actor Stevie Basaula has recently announced that he would be parting ways with the soap after playing Isaac Baptiste for almost a couple of years.

It must be noted that Stevie made his debut as Patrick Trueman’s (Rudolph Walker) son in the year 2020 and has been the leading star of a very eye grabbing plot that saw Isaac’s struggle with schizophrenia.

Kate Oates who is the Head of BBC Continuing Drama, in a statement, said: “Stevie has been a huge asset to EastEnders during his time here; not least through his incredible performance across Isaac’s schizophrenia story. “As a member of the Trueman family, he will always be a part of one of our most iconic families. We will miss him, and wish him good luck in his future endeavors.”

In a way of showing gratitude towards the other star cast and crew of the series, Stevie Basaula said that “EastEnders has been an essential part of my growth both as a young man and an actor, and I’m now excited and feel ready to explore this next chapter of my career.” He also added, “What a dream come true! I’m grateful to have spent over two years on one of the biggest shows in the country, there’s nothing like it. Thank you for everything you’ve given me. I’ve learned so much during my time and I’m proud to have been a part of some important work and to have made friends and memories that I’ll cherish for a long time.

Note to all our readers that his exit comes just days after Zack Morris announced his departure from the show after playing the role of Keegan Butcher-Baker for as much as five years. In addition to that, Danny Dyer who said he was also leaving the soap as Mick Carter a few months ago.