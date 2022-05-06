Dr Strange 2: Paul Bettany aka White Vision Will See in Doctor Strange 2?

Did you know that Paul Bettany voiced Jarvis and that the character is closely associated with Wanda aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)? His character has a major role in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Considering the same, his fans have been wondering for quite a long time, would Paul Bettany return as Vision in the Dr Strange Multiverse in the Madness as well? Read for yourself what the actor has to say.

Will Paul Bettany Returning as White Vision in Dr Strange 2?

Rumors are that the character will be seen in Doctor Strange 2. The actor first joked that he would not return to the MCU even if given any kind of money. Eventually, he got a little too serious when asked about him being in Doctor Strange 2 and gave a statement, “The honest answer to that is — well maybe it’s not the honest answer, but it’s the answer I’m going to give you and you’ll just have to cope with it — at the end of WandaVision, you see Vision fly off and that’s a loose end. And Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios boss) is a man who doesn’t allow loose ends.”

The actor gave out some extra piece of information that he is certain he will return as Vision in the MCU but is not sure as to when that will be. “I assume at some point I will be putting on my tights and cloak for another outing, but I don’t know when that might be,” he said to the media.

While this just does not seem to clear things for the readers, it is a more transparent answer as compared to what the fine actor delivered to the news media during his recent appearance on Stephen Colbert’s chat show.

When the gracious host asked him if he was a part of Doctor Strange 2, Paul commented by saying, “This is a really great question. And, again, I said I was going to be entirely honest with you … Am I in Doctor Strange? Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no. I don’t know. Am I? What do you think? I can neither confirm nor deny rumors that I am in said aforementioned Doctor Strange.”

“The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little." Watch the official teaser for Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/MMM1wCggBB — Avengers (@Avengers) December 22, 2021

The movie is given amazing direction by Sam Raimi. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the main character. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release in the theatres on May 6. It is a significant part of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4.

