Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Runtime Allegedly Leaked

The Release of Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness is rapidly approaching, and Marvel Studios will undoubtedly launch a large advertising campaign. The film may be the MCU’s most significant solo release, opening the franchise to adventures and perils from across the universe, a concept that Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home paved the way for.

Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the best American franchises which has never made its audience upset about any movie. Marvel Cinematic Universe is such a production house controlled by Marvel Studios.

Starting from movies, Marvel Cinematic Universe has released web series, comics, video games, and storybooks as well. The actual owner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Watt Disney Company.

The Marvel movie, IRON MAN which got released in 2008, was Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first movie. Most of the movies, comics, video games, web series, etc, have earned the crown of being “SUPERHIT”. The last recent movie produced by Marvel Cinematic Universe is ETERNALS.

Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Will Be Another Lengthy Movie Of The MCU

Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness is one of the most awaited movie and the movie of Doctor Strange is about to release on May 6, 2022. But the latest reports say that Dr. Strange Multiverse of Madness will be one of the lengthiest movies of all Marvel Cinematic Universe productions.

The production house reports that the upcoming movie is somewhat of 2hrs 30 minutes, that is a total of 150 minutes which is actually lengthy. This is not the first time for Marvel Cinematic Universe as Avengers: Endgame was for 181 minutes, which is considered to be another lengthy movie. Although the audience does not like too lengthy movies, in the case of Marvel movies, people love the lengthy ones the most.

The director of the second part “Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness”, Sam Raimi comments that ‘it was important for every scene to be clear and realistic, and hence the movie is so lengthy. He clarifies “keeping a scene incomplete and non-realistic might make the audience feel absurd. The absurd feeling is never good for any film as it arises the chance of negative comments, disappointments, and trolling.”

It is good news for most of our readers as this article will reveal the approximate release date for Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness. Reports say that, by the first week of May, the Marvel movie “Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness” will be in theaters.

