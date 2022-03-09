Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange’ Leaks Post-Credit Sequences From MCU Film Indicate the Presence of New Heroes- CR News

Marvel’s, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is one of the most awaited movies. Fans are going crazy over the trailer and have managed to dig out the mid and post-credit scenes in the superhero franchise, that’s touted to change the course of Marvel’s Phase 4.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the post-credits sequence is significant since it provides insight into both the characters and the universe at large. The trailer also indicates that the next Doctor Strange sequel will follow up on some of the characters and threats they will face in the near future, and new rumors claim that it will.

The trailer dropped out a few weeks ago and ever since then, fans have been guessing who will be the part of the movie. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is also assumed to be a part of the film. But Ryan Reynold clearly disagreed with this. He said, “I’m really not in the movie” while speaking to variety. However, the fans think that he is only trying to hide it from them. One of the fan pages leaked the mid-credits on Twitter. According to that page, Doctor Strange had a nightmare where He’s training an apprentice in New York City, which is ruined.

Also accompanying him are a dead Wong and Dormammu’s sister Umar. He then wakes up with the third eye and hears the voice of Clea saying ‘Help Me’. The same user also posted about the end credit scene.

According to the post, “Deadpool along with Cabel, Domino, and Venessa are exploring Illuminati facility due to the Illuminati multiversal gates being left open after the Wanda fight. Deadpool is joking with the bodies of some members including making a reference to The Office. Deadpool then makes a joke/4th wall break about Patrik Stewart’s Professor X being dead again for the 3rd time.”

This is not enough, the new leaks from the movie have left the fans all excited. Fans also claimed that the movie will have a variant of Iron Man and theories says that Tom Cruise will be playing that role. However, there’s no confirmation on this by the actor.

The first clip is a little more straightforward and dramatic, while the second is considerably slower and melancholy. Both of these sequences have the potential to go down in history. Fans aren’t sure if they should trust the film’s scope, but time will tell whether this rumor becomes true when the film debuts.

The film is also set to feature an appearance by Blade. The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been uncertain following Thanos’ snap in Infinity War, but it sounds like he’ll appear in some capacity. Aside from that, it appears like Marvel will offer viewers a taste of Phase 4’s main villain in Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conquer Finally, after the Sorcerer has an awful nightmare in which he receives a third eye or the Eye of Agamotto, he also hears a cry for help from Clea, a sorceress and Strange’s love interest in the comics who will apparently be played by Charlize Theron.

The movie will be released on May 6, revealing all the characters and the storyline.