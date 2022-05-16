Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Dr. Strange All Variants Explained Here!!

This article is written in order to throw light on All the variants of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It will definitely be a fun ride down the memory lane as well. Thus, without any further ado, let us get started, shall we?!

All Dr. Strange Varients in MCU

Benedict Cumberbatch, who previously starred in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, as well as Avengers: Endgame, reappearances in his role as Doctor Stephen Strange this time who is the Master of the Mystic Arts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it is not the version he is playing when the film starts. This hints at one of the many variants in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Defender Dr. Strange

As we all are aware that Doctor Strange is not the only hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When America Chavez realized that Defender Strange would not be able to defend her, the ponytailed master of the mystic arts wanted to get rid of her so that her powers will not be in the wrong hands. The first Variant in the film was not successful in incorporating her capabilities.

838 Earth Dr. Strange

It was in this variant that Strange discovered that the Stephen Strange of the earth 838 took his last breath while fighting Thanos, in a way sacrificing him for the good of the cosmos. He first appeared as a statue before the audience saw the murder by Black Bolt in a flashback. With the help of a cloak collar and elegant worlds, the hit suit is closer to the classic comic book Doctor Strange style.

Sinister Dr. Strange

What even could go worse than destroying another universe by accident? We saw Sinister Strange doing just that by way of killing his own people. Apparently, it was seen that Doctor Strange had been taken over by The Dark hold. This resonates with his manner and the third eye on his forehead as he appears on an Earth that has already been invaded. In combat with his counterpart, he is killed.

Zombie Dr. Strange

Even though he is not a distinct Variant to be precise, he does have a unique appearance here! While forced to remain in another reality, MCU Strange (aka 616 Strange in the film) dreams and walks back into his universe. However, there the only body present is that of Defender Strange’s corpse. As a result, he makes over into Zombie Strange and absorbs the power of the souls into his cape.

