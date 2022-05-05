Doctor Strange 2 Leak: It’s Been Confirmed John Krasinski Play Mr. Fantastic, with Captain Carter, Black Bolt, and Photon

Along with the much–anticipated release date of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sooner comes some social media leaks as well. In this particular leak, the audience will be able to see that Mr. Fantastic, Black Bolt, Captain Carter, and Photon are all ready to put up a great fight with Wanda.

For those who were not aware of the fact, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be a huge movie in phase four. Given wonderful direction by Sam Raimi, who is an expert in making horror movies. You guessed it right! This movie will also give away some kind of creepy and horror vibes.

It is going to be multiverse as we shall get to see different variants of Doctor Strange, Wanda as well as the other characters. A leak from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shows that Mr. Fantastic, Black Bolt, Captain Carter, and Photon aka Maria Rambeau Captain Marvel variant will go on to fight Wanda.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theatres on May 6, 2022. So, we suggest you mark the dates in your calendars from now!

Read More: Cheryl Burke And Matthew Lawrence Are Getting A Divorce

About leaked images of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In the leaked images, we get to see the following:

John Krasinski, who plays the role of Mr. Fantastic. Captain Carter is played by Hayley Atwell while Black Bolt is finely characterized by Anson Mount and Maria Rambeau aka Photon played by Lashana Lynch. We are sure that this movie is going to be an epic one because they give fans these kinds of surprises.

Read More: We Own This City Season 1 Episode 3 Release Date, Spoilers, and Where to Watch

About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an approaching movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This movie will be marked as the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to this, it is considered the eleventh episode of Phase 4.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the sequel to Doctor Strange, Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Fans cannot seem to keep their calm as the movie is only a couple of days away. Our Doctor makes his amazing return in his solo film together with Wanda, America Chavez, and Wong.

This movie displays a wide range of variations of Doctor Strange and Wanda. Fans are really looking forward to this movie. It is scheduled to release on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Read More: Watch Love All Play Episode 5 Online

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc